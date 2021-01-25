Godiva closes or sells 128 sites in North America, including 5 in Massachusetts





Gourmet chocolatier Godiva has announced it will close or sell its more than 100 stores in North America, including five in Massachusetts malls. In a statement on Monday, Godiva pointed out that demand for in-person shopping offered by the company’s physical stores had declined due to the coronavirus pandemic and accelerating changes in customer purchasing behavior. The Turkish luxury chocolatier noted that its consumer base continued to grow largely due to online sales through its grocery stores, clubs and partner retailers. In response to market changes, Godiva said it will exit its 128 physical locations in North America, either through sales or shutdowns, by the end of the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s statement. Godiva will keep its retail operations open in Europe, the Middle East and Greater China in formats that reflect the unique cultural preferences of those markets, the statement said. Our physical locations in North America have had a clear purpose since we first opened our doors in this market – to provide an in-person experience for consumers so they can enjoy the world’s most exquisite chocolates, said Godiva CEO. , Nurtac Afridi, in the press release. . We have always focused on what our consumers need and how they want to experience our brand, which is why we made this decision. The five Massachusetts Godiva stores that are closing or being sold are: Burlington Mall, Natick Mall, Prudential Center in Boston, South Shore Plaza in Braintree, and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Godiva plans to leave its 128 North American stores as the start of a journey to make its premium chocolates more accessible where and when its global consumers want. According to the company, a key part of the strategy has been the company’s aggressive focus on online sales. We make it even easier for our consumers to enjoy Godiva, whether it’s by indulging themselves or giving gifts, so that everyone can have access to our premium chocolate, Afridi said. Godiva is already available in many retailers across North America, and we will continue to expand our presence there while always upholding the superior quality, taste and innovation for which we have been renowned since our inception in Brussels in 1926.

