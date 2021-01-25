Life insurance industry trends to watch

While overall life insurance sales were stalled in the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic and the accompanying shutdown, term life and whole life insurance products are expected to rebound in 2021 and beyond. -of the. This trend will be fostered by the adoption of the Covid-19 vaccine and technological advancements that allow a smoother and more efficient application process – here is what some industry experts expect to see in the coming year.



KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase consumer demand for life insurance products in 2021 and beyond.

Insurers are now doing more of their business with less in-person interaction, a trend that may continue.

Consumers also expect faster turnaround times, leading to more automated and expedited underwriting by insurers.

The price of insurance appears to have stabilized since the sharp increases at the start of the pandemic.

Continued growth in demand

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have continued to see an increase in interest in life insurance across the industry as Covid-19 has brought the issue of mortality to the fore for many. said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential Individual Life Insurance. Investopedia.

As economic conditions slowly improve after vaccination and consumers become more confident in their financial outlook, we believe life insurance sales will start to rebound in 2021 and return to pre-pandemic growth levels in 2022, Maureen Shaughnessy, actuary at LIMRA Insurance Research, predicts in a November 2020 forecast.

Likewise, in a recent Lincoln Financial Group survey, more than a third of consumers said they believe life insurance is more important to hold now due to the pandemic, while a third also said stated that they have or plan to purchase new or supplemental life insurance. in the aftermath of the pandemic, notes Stafford Thompson, Jr., head of life product management for Lincoln.

Less in-person interaction

The pandemic has also had a major impact on the way insurance is sold.

Less than a third of people who have purchased life insurance policies since the pandemic have done so only in person, according to LIMRA. This compares to 44% who bought life insurance policies in person before the pandemic, a spokesperson for the organization said.

Most sales that were previously made in person are now done through a hybrid buying process, usually partly online and partly with a financial professional, she says. These hybrid experiences are more popular among younger and middle-aged consumers than among older baby boomers, according to LIMRA.

According to the LIMRA study, 98% of respondents from financial services companies say their customers increasingly want to shop online and use video engagement tools.

Prudential Financial, for example, says it encourages consumers looking for life insurance to research and buy online, whether they choose to buy entirely digitally or if the sale is made over the phone with the help from a financial professional. To reduce in-person appointments, Prudential has dropped its paramedical review requirements for new life insurance policies with a face value of $ 3 million or less in many cases.

A need for speed

In line with the online migration, applicants also expect faster turnaround times now, LIMRA found.

According to the LIMRA / Life Happens 2020 Insurance Barometer study, 50% of consumers say they are more likely to purchase life insurance through an automated or simplified underwriting than through a traditional longer underwriting.

Insurers try to accommodate them, by various means.

For example, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America, which sells fixed index universal life insurance (FIUL), did not go for automated underwriting but speeded up its underwriting process, while increasing the limit on policies to $ 3 million. The fast-track process took off during the pandemic and now affects around 40% of its customers, notes Mike McCarty, who heads Allianz’s annuity and life insurance operations. He says the process currently takes around 10 days.

The direction of interest rates remains uncertain

Some wonder if the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine will lead to lower policy rates, but, like many things with the virus, it is too early to tell, according to Allianzs McCarty. In the case of Allianz, if a candidate has an active infection, the underwriting process will be postponed until they recover.

Covid has asked nearly all life insurers to implement temporary changes to their underwriting guidelines and processes. However, just having the virus doesn’t necessarily have an impact on candidate rates, says Heather Milligan, life underwriting and new business manager for Lincoln.

Like other insurers, Lincoln will defer underwriting for someone who has or recently had Covid-19. If they are suffering from the long term effects of the disease this would be factored into the underwriting process just like other medical conditions.

Milligan says vaccination would not be a factor in the subscription process, while Prudentials Hitchcock-Gear says his company continues to monitor ongoing developments related to the pandemic, including the widespread availability of the vaccine.

Policygenius CEO Jennifer Fitzgerald sees prices stabilize in the coming months. While premiums increased at the start of the pandemic, by the end of the fall they were increasing to a level close to pre-pandemic levels, she said. For example, tariffs for a 55-year-old male smoker only increased by eight cents a month from October to November after peaking at $ 12.56 a month from September to October, Fitzgerald noted in a statement. November.