Southwest to ban emotional support animals





Southwest Airlines will ban emotional support animals from all flights effective March 1, according to a new final rule issued by the Ministry of Transport in December. AMERICAN AIRLINES BANS EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS ON FLIGHTS According to Steve Goldberg, senior vice president of operations and hospitality at Southwest, the move will allow the airline to “address the many concerns raised by the public and airline employees regarding the transport of untrained animals in aircraft cabins ”. Southwest customers can still travel with their cat or dog under the airline’s existing pet program for a fee of $ 95 per trip via pet carrier. However, animals must meet all applicable requirements concerning cabin storage. Customers who have previously booked travel with non-accepted pets after February 28 should contact Southwest for further information and assistance. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE In addition, Southwest will limit service animals on flights to dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. DOT rule allows airlines to require a service animal to accommodate its driver’s foot space on the plane and to require the animal to be harnessed, tethered or tethered to anything time on the plane and in the airport during the trip. Therefore, customers traveling with trained assistance dogs must now present a complete and accurate DOT service animal air transport form at the boarding gate or ticket on the day of their travel to confirm health, behavior and training of a service animal. The form, which must be completed after booking the trip, is available online at Southwest’s website and in person at airports. Customers must provide the form upon check-in at a kiosk or boarding agent or up to 48 hours prior to travel date if booked before that time. Teleprinter security Latest Change % Change LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 45.62 -1.78 -3.76% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 15.43 -0.39 -2.47% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP 52.77 -1.70 -3.12% Southwest is the latest airline to make the necessary changes to align with new Department of Transportation regulations, following similar announcements by competitors American Airlines earlier this month and Alaska Airlines last month. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The Transportation Department has been asked to revise its rules in part because passengers carrying unusual animals on board “have eroded public confidence in legitimate service animals.” He also cited the growing frequency of people “fraudulently portraying their pets as service animals” and an increase in bad behavior by emotional support animals, ranging from peeing on the carpet to biting other passengers. The Department of Transportation proposed the new rule in January 2019 and received more than 15,000 comments. While 3,000 commentators were in favor of dropping protections for support animals, 6,000 spoke in favor of them, including people with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, said the Department. Fox News Janine Puhak and Associated Press contributed to this report

