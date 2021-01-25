Democrats are now planning a new stimulus bill by mid-March





Topline Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) said on Monday he aimed to pass a new federal coronavirus relief bill within the next month, a month and a half, Bloomberg first reported, which means it could be mid-March or more before Americans see any more relief from Congress. Senator Charles Schumer today announced a plan for the next three weeks: cabinet appointments, Covid … [+] relief and impeachment in Manhattan. Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Highlights Federal unemployment benefits authorized by the $ 900 billion package President Trump enacted in late December will expire on March 14, giving lawmakers an unofficial deadline to pass another tranche of aid. In a Monday afternoon briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden recognizes the urgency created by the cliff of future benefits and believes progress needs to be made in the next few weeks on legislation. Biden presented a $ 1.9 trillion economic bailout shortly before taking office which he has repeatedly said he wants to pass with bipartisan support, but Republican membership appears to be growing more out of reach given the high price of bills and the inclusion of a host of provisions that many GOP members consider unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic. Democrats and Republicans could negotiate a smaller package and pass it under normal Senate rules, or Democrats could use a special Senate process called Budget Reconciliation to pass a more ambitious bill without any GOP approval. Biparty 2020 stimulus talks took months into a bitter partisan stalemate in Congress, and the path to reconciliation will also take time: Punchbowl News reported on Monday that lawmakers expect more than 1,000 amendments to the resolution budget that will contain the Covid-19 relief provisions. Not to mention the upcoming impeachment trial for former President Trump, which is set to begin Feb. 9 and could delay Senate business if that chamber is unable to divide its time between business and other legislative business. Crucial quote Representative John Yarmouth (D-Ky.), Chairman of the House Budget Committee, told CNN Monday that Democratic lawmakers could leave the door open to a bipartisan deal while simultaneously starting the reconciliation process. We are ready to speak as early as next week with the reconciliation resolution, he said, adding that negotiations can continue. . . we all prefer a bipartisan agreement. Key context Bidens’ economic advisers met with a bipartisan group of centrist senators on Sunday to garner support for the plan, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised questions about whether the bill’s high cost was justified, the Washington post reportedand whether some relief provisions like another round of stimulus checks in the amount of $ 1,400 could be targeted more narrowly. the Publish reports a broad consensus among lawmakers on the call that money for vaccine distribution and production must be the top priority. Chief critic Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Issued a warning Sunday that if Democrats do not act quickly to provide aid to American families and keep their election promises, they could be likely to lose control of the Senate and House in 2022. [Democrats] don’t respond now, he told CNN State of the Union Sunday, I believe in two years the Republicans will say, hey, you elected these guys, they didn’t vote for us. And they will win. Sanders, who heads the Senate Budget Committee, said hell was ready to use reconciliation to pass a relief bill Republicans do not support. To monitor Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli notes that as stimulus talks heat up in Washington, investors should be prepared for an avalanche of noise. Crisafulli adds: March is probably the best time to pass the bailout bill, and that’s only if huge concessions are made by Democrats (including a price cut of 50% or more). Further reading Schumer aims to adopt new back-up plan for Covid-19 by mid-March (Bloomberg) Bernie Sanders warns Republicans will win midterm in 2022 if Democrats don’t act aggressively on stimulus now (Forbes) Bidens’ path to $ 1.9 trillion stimulus still unclear as GOP resists spending (Forbes) Don’t Hold Your Breath For Bidens Big Stimulus Plan Heres Why A Party Might Be Delayed (Forbes)







