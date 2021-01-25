COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down in western New York City





As of Sunday, 409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in western New York City, equivalent to 0.03% of the region’s population.

BUFFALO, NY The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the western New York area continues to decline, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health. As of Sunday, 409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in western New York City, equivalent to 0.03% of the region’s population. This is the smallest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region since November 29, 2020. Currently, 34% of western New York City hospital beds are available within seven days as part of an “emergency plan”. The current moving average of the positive rate percentages in each of the eight counties in our region is shown below: Wyoming 8.8 percent

Chautauqua 7.9 percent

Niagara 6.4 percent

Orleans 6.2 percent

Cattaraugus 6 percent

Genesee 5.8 percent

Erie 5.4 percent

Allegany 5.2 percent Today’s update on the numbers: The total number of COVID hospitalizations is 8,730. Of the 219,538 tests reported yesterday, 12,003 were positive (5.47% of the total). Sadly, there were 167 deaths. pic.twitter.com/JYyhQ67KXA – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) 25 January 2021 Statewide, 219,538 tests were reported on Sunday, of which 12,003 came back positive for a positive percentage rate of 5.47%. According to the state, 8,730 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday statewide, an increase of 117 from the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 1,522 are in intensive care, of which 1,005 require intubation. The number of COVID-19-related deaths continues to rise statewide. New York reports 167 people died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 34,242 since the start of the pandemic. “We predicted that increased social activity would lead to a peak in COVID cases, and that the peak would eventually wear off, and the continued fulfillment of this prediction is good news. The transmission rate of one of the larger numbers has now dropped below one, causing the virus to no longer spread quickly. And when those numbers go down, you can increase economic activity, ”Governor Cuomo said. “This decline has spread to Erie County, and we now feel comfortable going back to elective surgeries there and we’ll have more adjustments over the next few days. That’s good news, but don’t be arrogant with COVID. the start and it will require New Yorkers to stay alert, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance themselves to make it to the light at the end of the tunnel together. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos