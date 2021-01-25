Billionaire Carlos Slim, richest person in Mexico, diagnosed with Covid-19





Carlos Slim, the richest person in Mexico, in a 2018 photo. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mexico’s richest person, Carlos Slim Helu, had Covid-19 for a week, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Slim, who turns 81 on January 28, has taken a turn for the better, the spokesperson added. Mexican newspaper Reform initially reported the news, citing Slims’ son Carlos Slim Domit as the source. News of the Slims condition comes a day after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s announcement via Twitter that he had contracted Covid-19, had mild symptoms and was planning to continue working. Mexico has faced rising number of coronavirus deaths as President Lopez Obrador would have minimized the threat virus. Forbes Currently estimates Slims’ fortune at $ 59.9 billion, making him the 21st richest person in the world. Its most valuable asset is its stake in America Movil, a Pan-American mobile telecommunications company. Slim first appeared on Forbes list of billionaires in 1991 with a fortune of $ 1.7 billion based primarily on his stake in Grupo Carso. Its most notable success began with the privatization of the public telephone company Telmex in 1990, run by its industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso, alongside France Telecom and Southwestern Bell (now part of AT&T). In 2011, Telmex joined America Movil, which started out as Telmex’s mobile arm. Her net worth jumped when America Movil acquired mobile network operators in Central and South America – in 2012, she was in 18 countries. In 2012, when Slim was the richest person in the world worth $ 69 billion Forbes Put it on the cover, his 43% stake in America Movil was worth $ 39 billion. America Movils stock fell around 15% last year; today that stake is worth around $ 27 billion. Either way, Slim said Forbes that his life had not changed. Like Warren Buffett, he lived in the same house for much of his adult life. My bachelor house was better than the one I lived in for 40 years, he said in 2012. We have to trust him for that. Either way, it’s likely that Slim is getting the best medical care money can buy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos