California unemployment fraud rises to over $ 11 billion

California officials said Monday that they had confirmed that $ 11.4 billion in unemployment benefits paid during the COVID-19 pandemic involved fraud, around 10% of benefits paid and 17% under investigation.

In addition to the confirmed fraud, the State Department of Employment Development has stopped tens of billions of dollars in payments on bogus claims thanks to tighter security measures adopted since last fall, according to the secretary. of State at Work, Julie Su.

There is no sugar in reality, Su said at a press conference Monday. California did not have sufficient security measures in place to prevent this level of fraud, and criminals took advantage of the situation.

California has paid out $ 114 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020, when state stay-at-home orders prompted many businesses to close or downsize, putting millions of people out of work. Some 19 million requests were processed by the agency.

In addition to the 10% of benefits confirmed to be fraud, the state is investigating an additional 17% of benefits involving suspicious claims that have not yet been proven to be fraudulent worth around $ 19 billion.

Officials said many of these allegations could also be fraudulent.

Su said some of the blame goes to the Trump administration, which she says has failed to provide California with adequate advice and resources to counter the fraudulent claims, almost all of which were filed under the framework. a new federal program that provides unemployment benefits to construction workers, independent contractors. and the self-employed.

The press conference came on the eve of the publication of a state audit that is expected to criticize California’s delays in granting unemployment benefits.

It’s no surprise that EDD has been overwhelmed, just like the rest of the nations’ unemployment agencies, Su told reporters on a conference call. And we now know that, as millions of Californians pleaded for help, international and national criminal networks were at work behind the scenes, working tirelessly to steal unemployment benefits using sophisticated methods of theft. identity.

While other states have been affected by the fraud as well, California’s people and the outdated system mean it has been particularly affected.

The claims that are still under investigation include those that were part of a New Years Eve announcement by EDD that it was freezing 1.4 million claims pending identity verification.

About 1.2 million of those claims were still on hold last week, when EDD said the remaining claimants were either receiving a questionnaire to complete to help EDD determine if they qualified for continued benefit entitlement, or received a notice of decision letting them know of a disqualification and their appeal rights.

The agency hired a contractor, ID.me, to verify the identity of claimants online, and about 30% of claims filed between October 1 and January 11 have been blocked for fraud. The firm said it identified 463,724 fraudulent claims during the period, which would amount to more than $ 9 billion if EDD paid $ 20,000 on each claim.

EDD officials are also warning of new fraud schemes.

EDD has reported that individuals are impersonating EDD and ID.me to trick individuals into disclosing their personally identifiable information, the agency said in a statement last week. Californians should be aware that EDD does not send representatives to homes and neither EDD nor ID.me will contact individuals through social media and other websites.

Su and other state officials also said on Monday that they were grappling with a backlog of claims that had not been approved 21 days after they were filed.

Announcing a strike team to assess the agency in July, Newsom ordered to clear the backlog of around 1 million claims delayed by more than 21 days, many of which demanded additional information from claimants. here at the end of September.

That month, the EDD said there was still a backlog of 1.6 million claims that would be resolved by the end of the month.

EDD spokeswoman Loree Levy said on Monday that 99.9% of the claims in that initial backlog had been resolved and the rest would be completed by the end of the month.

Of the remaining claims, most are either awaiting assessment by EDD of a potential overpayment, which does not prevent payment, or EDD is awaiting a certification from the claimant required for payment, Levy said.

Yet hundreds of thousands of new applications have poured in since September, and the backlog of applications stood at 916,000 last week, according to the agency’s latest report.

The work of states in the future could be complicated by the loss of senior officials involved in the process. Su, whose office oversees ESD, is being asked by President Biden to become the number two administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a Bloomberg Law report.