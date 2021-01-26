Another blow to tourism in New Orleans: Cruise ship activity unlikely to return in 2021 | Economic news

Cruise ship activity, which has been a growing feature of New Orleans’ tourism industry, now appears less likely to return until at least the end of the year, as some operators extend their sailing break until the end of the year. ‘in autumn.

On Monday, Carnival Cruise Line said that Valor, one of two New Orleans-based ships, would not resume navigation until November at the earliest.

As with other cruise line operators, Carnival has extended crossing delays on an ongoing basis to reflect the latest expectations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The last time Valor or Glory, the two New Orleans-based ships, sailed with vacationers on board was last March, mirroring the Centers for Disease Control and Disease Control’s “no sail” taxiing order. Prevention for ships carrying 250 or more passengers.

Disney Cruise Line’s Wonder, which left New Orleans in February 2020 for the first time, has canceled departures until at least the end of July. Norwegian Cruise Line has said its Norwegian Breakaway will not be leaving New Orleans until at least May.

Cruise ship operators have had a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the early months of the pandemic, including high-profile cases where passengers were held on board for long periods of time.

Cruise lines now say they intend to proceed with caution even after the “no sail” orders are lifted.

“We will resume service when the time comes, taking a phased and phased approach with some ships,” said Vance Gulliksen, a spokesperson for Carnival.

The two New Orleans-based Carnival ships have a passenger capacity of approximately 3,000 passengers each, with 1,200 other crew members on each ship. The company accounted for 80% of the record 1.18 million passengers entering and passing through the port of New Orleans for cruise ship travel in 2019.

The moratorium on crossings was a big economic loss for the city. The Port of New Orleans directly collected $ 14 million in royalties from ships in 2019, while direct passenger spending was $ 110 million.

“In addition to the loss of passengers, we miss the thousands of cruise line crew,” said Kelly Schulz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., who estimates that cruise passengers spend at least one night on average in a town hall when they come and go.

According to a 2018 study by economists at LSU, the cruise industry accounts for around 7% of the city’s hotel bookings and accounts for around $ 250 million in total economic impact including other spending.

The loss is reflected in hotel occupancy rates, which show New Orleans is suffering much more than the US hotel market as a whole. Hotel occupancy rates in the New Orleans metropolitan area during the week ended Jan. 16 were down 74% year-over-year to 31%, compared to a 59% drop in 40% for the entire United States, according to data from STR, which tracks the hospitality industry.

Hotel room rates have also fallen sharply, so New Orleans’ revenue per available room is down 80%, compared to 54% for the United States.

The cruise ship industry is hoping for a strong rebound next year.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald told shareholders earlier this month that the company has cut costs to the bone and increased dry dock hours this year. But he added that passenger bookings for the first half of 2022 were ahead of bookings for the first half of 2019, reflecting pent-up demand for cruises.

Schulz said their data shows the same. “From our conversations with travel agents, there is a pent-up demand for trips to New Orleans, especially from those who are loyal cruisers,” she said.