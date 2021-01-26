The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (17,906.02, up 60.11 points.) BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 5.06, or 28.33%, to $ 22.92 on 26.3 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 12 cents on 14 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 5.26 percent, to 72 cents on 12.9 million shares. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL). Materials. Up six cents, or 35.29 percent, to 23 cents on 9.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.89%, to $ 22.33 on 7.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 19 cents, or 0.79%, to $ 23.96 on 7.1 million shares. Companies in the news: BlackBerry Ltd. BlackBerry Ltd. says there haven’t been any major trading changes to explain a trading frenzy that has driven its share price up today. Over the past year, stocks have traded for as low as $ 3.94 each, but are up 61.5% in the past five days alone. About 26 million Toronto-listed stocks changed hands, compared to an average trading volume of less than 7.7 million days. The Waterloo, Ontario-based software company released a statement saying there has been no undisclosed or material change in its business that would explain the stock market activity. Telus Corp. (TSX: T). Up 42 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $ 26.86. Telus Corp. hit the road on Monday to try to win over investors for its public offer from the subsidiary Telus International, while it is separating its customer experience business from its telecommunications offers. The subsidiary’s US $ 958.3 million public offering will encourage outside investors to boost its digital and artificial intelligence business, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Telus Corp. is Telus International’s largest customer and majority shareholder and would own around two-thirds of Telus International after the public offering. Telus International plans to price its shares between US $ 23 and US $ 25 each on the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will retain proceeds of $ 493.9 million. The IPO money will help him pay off his debt, including debt incurred to acquire other businesses. TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII). Up $ 20.99, or 32.2%, to $ 86.08. Trucking and logistics company TFI International Inc. is expanding its reach under an agreement to purchase UPS Freight for approximately US $ 800 million. Most of the businesses acquired from UPS will operate independently within TFI’s LTL business under a new name, TForce Freight. Freight hauling that doesn’t need all of a truck’s space is known as less-truck shipping (LTL). The transaction, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of TFI and UPS, is expected to close in the second quarter. TFI acquires 197 facilities, of which 147 are owned. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading… Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (TSX: PBH). Up $ 1.62, or 1.6%, to $ 103. Premium Brands Holdings Corp. of Vancouver and a coalition of First Nations in Atlantic Canada each acquired half of the Clearwater property through a new partnership, FNC Holdings Ltd., at a price of $ 8.25 per share. The $ 1 billion transaction, including debt, is expected to allow the Mikmaq First Nations partnership to hold Canadian fishing licenses from Clearwaters. Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said the agreement will transform Indigenous participation in the commercial fishing industry. Clearwater catches a variety of seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams and crab in Canada, Argentina and the United Kingdom, with sales in 48 countries around the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2021.







