Connect with us

Business

Brazilian variant of coronavirus first discovered in United States, in Minnesota

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


MINNEAPOLIS A new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus made its first known appearance in the United States in a person who recently returned to Minnesota after a trip to Brazil, public health officials said on Monday.

The Brazil P.1 variant was found in a specimen from a patient living in Minneapolis-St. Paul’s area fell ill the first week of January, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement. Epidemiologists interview the person to get more details about their illness, movements and contacts.

There was no immediate indication that the variant was spreading in Minnesota.

Viruses are constantly changing, and new versions called variants often emerge. Health officials are also concerned about the variants first reported in the UK and South Africa. Researchers believe they could spread more easily than the virus that has already sickened millions of people in the United States and caused nearly 420,000 deaths.

The Brazilian variant was first identified in four travelers who were tested at an airport outside of Tokyo, Japan. It contains a set of mutations that can affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Minnesota Department of Health has a program that performs regular monitoring for variants, testing 50 random samples from University of Minnesota labs each week. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the new discovery underscores the importance of testing as well as continued efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

We know that even as we work hard to defeat COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve like all viruses, Malcolm said in a statement. This is yet another reason why we want to limit the transmission of COVID-19, the fewer people who contract COVID-19, the less opportunity the virus has to evolve. The good news is that we can slow the spread of this and all COVID-19 variants by using the proven prevention methods of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, staying home when sick, and to be tested if necessary.

Some researchers have expressed concern that people already infected with COVID-19 could be re-infected with the Brazilian variant.

If that were to be confirmed, it would be disturbing, said Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.

The CDC has reported at least 195 cases of the British variant in the United States. These reports come from at least 22 states, including eight from Minnesota. The South African variant has not been discovered in the United States. Last week,the World Health Organization called for increased effortto detect new variants.

President Joe Biden MondayCOVID-19 travel restrictions reinstatedon most non-US travelers from Brazil, UK and South Africa. Experts had predicted that it was only a matter of time before the Brazilian and South African variants appeared in the United States.

It makes sense that it would be spotted for the first time in Minnesota, which has greater lab capacity than available in other states, Schaffner said. That means it may already be present elsewhere in the United States, but it just hasn’t been identified yet, he said.

The CDC said the UK variant could become dominant in the United States by March. While it won’t cause more serious illness, it will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths just because it spreads much more easily, the CDC said, warning of a new phase of exponential growth.

Scientistslast week reported preliminary but worrying signsthat some recent mutations may moderately slow down the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they noted that the vaccines still protect against disease. And there are signs that some of the new mutations could interfere with tests for the virus and reduce the effectiveness of some treatments. Some tests suggest that the South African and Brazilian variants may be less sensitive to antibody drugs or the antibody-rich blood of COVID-19 survivors, which help people fight the virus.

Health officials are also concerned that if the virus changes enough, people could contract COVID-19 a second time. Reinfection is rare, but Brazil has confirmed a case in a person with the new variant who had been sickened by a previous version several months earlier.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: