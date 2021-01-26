Central Texas veterans struggle to access COVID-19 vaccines

The Austin Veterans Clinic received 200 doses on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas Veterans 75 and over cannot easily get the Covid-19 vaccine in central Texas.

On Monday, a few dozen ex-combatants were vaccinated in Austin Veterans Clinic in Southeast Austin. This clinic received 200 doses of Modern vaccine this week

But Mike Kiefer, the director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said the clinic serves more than 19,500 veterans in central Texas.

How they get their vaccines is a complex process.

“We have to plan basically week by week because we don’t have a fixed amount of vaccine that we can expect every week. What the VA does is it gives you a weekly amount, which is what the VA does. ‘they’re always trying. to normalize because we don’t have enough for everyone all the time. So we get some allocation by these three major sites by Waco, Temple and Austin, “Kiefer explained.” And so , that’s why we have to start at the top of the priority list and go down because this vaccine is available to those priority groups. So the other volunteers have different vaccines. They can have the Pfizer vaccine, they get a different allocation. They could have Pfizer and Moderna. ”

Kiefer said the priority group right now is veterans 75 and over. He said the system follows CDC Guidelines who gets vaccinated.

“Until now, we have been able to go to see the sickest patients, those who have been in our community centers, because we know that all over the country, it is the people. [who] are the sickest. And we did all the vaccinations for our community life centers … residents who wanted to get vaccinated. We have done all the staff who deal with veterans who want to get vaccinated. We have made all the staff of our COVID-positive departments, those people who treat COVID-positive patients every day. And then we did the medical staff. And now we’re at the point where we can do our veterans, ”Kiefer said.

Kiefer warned that if you don’t have an appointment you shouldn’t call as there is no official waiting list.

Instead, VA staff members call the priority group and make appointments.

“So we have our database, we can do a query on our enrolled population in those age groups, and that gives us a list of everyone who is eligible in that age group. And we’ll go to the Austin clinic and us’ I’ll just start calling. It’ll either be an automatic call and they’ll give them the option to press a number and make an appointment, or it’ll be a vet text for those who are able. We can also text them on their phone, which will give them a tree to make an appointment, “Kiefer said.” And then when we do that, as you can imagine, these appointments you fill up pretty quickly. And so, we try to call just a certain number every day until it fills up. And there’s no real priority that we use to determine who to call first and who to call last within this segment of the population. I wish it was perfect science, but it’s the best we can do given the tools we have. “

Kiefer also said that since the end of December, the Austin VA clinic has immunized between 500 and 600 veterans.

US Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), who represents Austin and San Antonio, said the veterans deserve better. His office is working with the current administration to get more vaccines for veterans after receiving a cry for help.

“We have thousands of veterans who have served our country [who] depend on the VA, and they must be able to get the vaccine. This is part of the overall Trump service fiasco that vaccines are not available, ”Doggett said. And my concern has been that we speed up this process. I think they’re trying to do a good job, but they just don’t have the vaccine supply to do what’s needed. “

When the congressman first heard that the Austin VA clinic had only received 200 doses, he said he was surprised.

“I was shocked, because I had to hear the Centers for Disease Control The director says she doesn’t know how many vaccines we have because “I never had this information during the transition”. And they haven’t been able to get precise information from those who served in the Trump administration. It is simply amazing. It is the same anxiety that so many people in our community feel when they are 65 and over or have a serious health problem, and they cannot find a place to be vaccinated to this day ”, Doggett said. VA does not cover people with serious health conditions who would now qualify in the civilian area because they simply do not have enough vaccines to do so. They started in 85+ years. They have dropped to 75 and over. They haven’t caught up to San Antonio. [There’s] just not enough vaccine to do the job. “

In the meantime, Kiefer said veterans who wish to be vaccinated must first register with the AV.

For more information, visit the Health Eligibility Center. For assistance with the application, please call toll-free 877-222-8387, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

