Supreme Cannabis announces Toronto Stock Exchange overnight takeover bid: FIRE

TORONTO, January 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (Supreme Cannabis or Company) (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce that it has launched an appeal day-to-day public savings of shares in the company (the units) at a price of $ 0.19 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $ 20 million (the placement). Each unit will consist of one common share of the company (one common share) and one-half of the common share purchase warrant of the company (each full common share purchase warrant, one warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one common share of the Company (one warrant share) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the offering at an exercise price of $ 0.23 per share with warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The price of the Offering is expected to be set against the background of the market with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing in accordance with the terms of a bought deal agreement to be entered into between the Company and BMO Capital Markets, as the Principal Underwriter and Sole Bookrunner, and a Syndicate of Underwriters (collectively, the Underwriters). There can be no guarantee as to whether or when the investment may be made, or as to the actual size or terms of the investment. The placement is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021 and will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the Underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered under the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions (the Over-Allotment Option). The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Common Shares, Warrants or Units as determined by the Underwriters.

The net proceeds of the placement will be used to fund growth initiatives, as a reserve for strategic opportunities, as well as for working capital and general corporate needs.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2020 (the base shelf prospectus). Units will not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States nationals except under Rule 144A or in any other manner not requiring registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ( the US Securities Act).

A preliminary prospectus supplement (the Preliminary Supplement) will be filed today with securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, and the Company has the intends to file a final prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus on or around January 26, 2021. The Preliminary Supplement and the Base shelf prospectus contain important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offer. Prospective investors should read the Preliminary Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed before making an investment decision. Copies of the Preliminary Supplement, after filing, and the Base Shelf Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under United States securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or at, or on behalf of or for the benefit of the United States. persons, lack of registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a diverse global portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

The Supreme Cannabis brand portfolio responds to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that meet the recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Companys recreational brand portfolio includes 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium brand Truverra.

The Supreme Cannabis brands are supported by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that perform key functions in the value chain, including large-scale cultivation, value-added processing, automated packaging, products and R&D. Follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, target, estimate, plan, foresee, can, will be, could or would. In this press release, the forward-looking information and statements relate, among other things, to the filing of the supplementary and final prospectus, the completion of the Offer and the use of the net proceeds thereof and the expected closing date of the Offer. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results and to other statements which are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that the company considers appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ significantly due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the cannabis industry, market conditions, factors, management’s ability to manage and operate the business and the stock markets in general. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is under no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events. or otherwise, unless necessary. by applicable securities laws.

More information

Craig MacPhail,

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 416-466-6265

supreme.ca