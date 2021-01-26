Colorado AG accuses medical supply company of misleading claims, price gouging





DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached a settlement agreement with Denver-based Nationwide Medical Supply, Inc. Following allegations, the company engaged in deceptive sales tactics and price abuse in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide sells masks and respirators. In April 2020, investigators at Weisers’ office began to focus on the Nationwidea company which advertises on FOX31. What happened here is unreasonable, Weiser told FOX31. It is not justified to rip someone off as long as it has happened here. Nationwide is a relatively new company. His lawyer, Alan Schindler, told FOX31 that the company was founded in March 2020 and made up of salespeople who were on the verge of being made redundant due to the pandemic. Weisers’ office alerted Nationwide that it was under investigation shortly after the new company began selling products. Read the full press release on the regulations

We invited investigators in, Schindler said. They entered. They met all the staff. Investigators discovered marketing issues such as a KN95 mask advertised as an N95 respirator. In addition, they found false claims that the products were FDA approved, according to Weisers’ press release. Nationwide would copy information received from suppliers or distributors and include it on their website, Schindler said. The company admitted that it did not verify the statements of its sellers. But Schindler said Nationwide never misled anyone. Weiser said Nationwide, in some cases, had 250% profit margins on the product. Nationwide had considerable overhead costs as a brand new business, Schindler said. But Weiser insisted that the company’s pricing was far, at the time, compared to its competitors. The crucial question is whether your pricing is out of step with other reasonable sellers in the market, Weiser said. Nationwide said he felt unfairly targeted. Weiser said the deal is to make sure the Coloradans are not exploited. I believe this company is learning its lesson, and I think this case shows other people that we take these issues seriously, Weiser said. During the Weisers investigation, its staff subjected two masks to tests. Both masks were advertised at 95% filtration levels. One was verified as advertised. The second mask resulted in approximately 70% filtration. Nationwide said Weisers’ office sat on test results for about four months instead of immediately notifying Nationwide of the problem so the company could stop selling the less protective masks. Weisers’ office sent the following response to this review: The sellers of a product have a legal responsibility to ensure that the product is as depicted. The Attorney General’s office is responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws for the entire state. Our office has taken the appropriate legal steps to protect consumers and ensure that this company acts responsibly in the future. Colorado Attorney General spokesperson.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos