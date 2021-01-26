SouthGobi Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results Toronto Stock Exchange: SGQ





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (SouthGobi or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the votes of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the Meeting of shareholders) held in Vancouver, Canada on January 21, 2021. At the Meeting, a majority of the shareholders of the Company voted in favor of the following matters, as set out in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 9, 2020 (the Circular), a copy of which is available under the Company Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The results of the vote are as follows: Appointment of auditors – BDO Limited, Certified Public Accountants (Practicing), Hong Kong, has been appointed auditor of the company to serve during the warranty year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution was adopted by a majority of votes cast by show of hands. Total votes for: 111,393,645 (100.00%) Total votes retained: 0 (0.00%) Set the number of directors – The number of directors to be elected at the Meeting has been set at eight. The ordinary resolution was adopted by a majority of votes cast by show of hands. Total votes for: 111,221,862 (99.999%) Total votes against: 800 (0.001%) Election of directors The eight director nominees mentioned in the company’s circular were elected as directors to serve in the following year or until their successors were elected or appointed. The ordinary resolution was adopted by a majority of the votes cast by ballot. Dalanguerban vote for: 111218674 (99.996%) rejected votes: 3,988 (0.004%) Jianmin Bao vote for: 111214674 (99.993%) rejected votes: 7,988 (0.007%) Zhiwei Chen vote for: 111212874 (99.991%) rejected votes: 9,788 (0.009%) Yingbin Ian He vote for: 111212874 (99.991%) rejected votes: 9,788 (0.009%) Ka Lee Ku | vote for: 111214674 (99.993%) rejected votes: 7,988 (0.007%) Ben niu vote for: 111,214,074 (99.92%) rejected votes: 8,588 (0.008%) Jin lan quan vote for: 111,216,062 (99.994%) rejected votes: 6,600 (0.006%) Mao Sun vote for: 111,216,062 (99.994%) rejected votes: 6,600 (0.006%) November 2020 Deferral Agreement The disinterested shareholders of the Company adopted an ordinary resolution authorizing, approving and ratifying the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020 (the November 2020 Deferral Agreement) between Land Breeze II S..rl and Fullbloom Investment Corporation, each a 100% subsidiary of China Investment Corporation, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries, the shares of the directors of the Company in approving the November deferral agreement 2020 (as more particularly described in the circular) and the actions of the officers of the company in the execution and delivery of the postponement agreement of November 2020. The ordinary resolution was adopted by a majority of the votes cast by ballot. Total votes for: 46,446,771 (99.980%) Total votes against: 9,300 (0.020%) In the event of any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. CONTINUING SUSPENSION OF NEGOTIATIONS Trading in the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain so until further notice. About SouthGobi SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China. Contact: Investor Relations Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.southgobi.com

