Leon Black resigns Apollo CEO after Epstein’s links reviewed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leon Black said on Monday he would resign as chief executive of Apollo Global Management Inc, following an independent review of his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Black, whose net worth is set by Forbes at $ 8.2 billion, will remain president of Apollos, his decision to step down shows how doing business with Epstein weighed on the reputation of one of the most important Wall Streets investment companies. Black co-founded Apollo 31 years ago.

Apollo said it plans to change its corporate governance structure, removing shares with special voting rights that currently give Black and other co-founders effective control of the company.

The independent review, conducted by law firm Dechert LLP, found that Black was in no way involved in Epsteins’ criminal activities. Black paid Epstein $ 158 million for advice on tax and estate planning and related services between 2012 and 2017, according to the review.

Black, 69, said that while the review confirmed he hadn’t done any wrongdoing, he deeply regretted his involvement with Epstein.

I hope the results of the review and associated improvements … will reaffirm to you that Apollo is dedicated to the highest levels of transparency and governance, Black wrote in a note to Apollo Fund investors. He will step down as CEO no later than July 31.

Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan, 58, will take over as CEO.

Rowan has often kept a low profile compared to fellow Apollos co-founder Joshua Harris, 56, and has led numerous initiatives that have turned Apollo into a credit investing giant, including the permanent capital base from which the company benefits through its links with the reinsurer Athene Holding. Ltd.

The revelations of Black’s ties to Epstein have taken their toll on Apollo, which Black has turned into one of the world’s largest private equity groups. Apollo executives warned in October that some investors had suspended their commitments to buyout company funds pending the results of reviews.

Apollo shares have fallen 1% since the New York Times reported on Oct. 12 that Black paid Epstein at least $ 50 million for advice and services, when most of his clients had. abandoned.

During the same period, the shares of peers Blackstone Group Inc, KKR & Co Inc and Carlyle Group Inc increased by 19%, 10% and 23% respectively.

We believe that a large number (of Apollo fund investors) have taken a break, and we believe that the result (of the review) and today’s changes will cause most of them to return to allocation to future Apollo funds, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note. .

Apollo shares jumped 4% to $ 47.65 on Monday after hours.

We continue to monitor these events closely and will assess how Apollo is approaching its issues, the California State Teachers Retirement System, one of America’s largest public pension funds and an investor in Apollo, said in a statement.

Epstein was found dead at 66 in August 2019 in a Manhattan prison, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of underage girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. The chief medical examiner for the New York City ruled that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

FALL

Black had previously said he paid Epstein millions of dollars, but the exact amount of his payments was first revealed on Monday. In addition to the $ 158 million in payments, Black made two loans to Epstein totaling $ 30.5 million in early 2017.

Dechert said in his report that black social ties with Epstein, who had built his fortune by being loved by powerful figures in high society, dated back to the mid-1990s.

Epstein won the trust of blacks by solving an estate tax issue for him in 2012 with a potential value of at least $ 500 million, according to the report. He ended up advising Black on various aspects of his personal financial affairs, from his family office and plane to his yacht and his artwork.

Black believed Epstein had provided advice over the years that gave him a value of between $ 1 billion and $ 2 billion, according to the Dechert report. Black said in his note to investors that he paid Epstein a fee equal to 5% of the value he generated after-tax, and not tied to hourly rates.

Black and Epstein’s relationship deteriorated after Epstein failed to repay $ 20 million in loans and Black refused to pay tens of millions of dollars in fees that Epstein demanded, according to the Dechert report.

They severed their ties in October 2018, according to the report. Black knew that Epstein had been convicted in Florida a decade earlier for soliciting prostitution from a minor, according to the Dechert report, but there was no evidence to suggest that Black had knowledge of the other alleged crimes before he did. they were only reported publicly at the end of 2018, culminating in Epsteins in July. Arrest of 2019.

On Monday, Black pledged $ 200 million for initiatives to achieve gender equality and protect and empower women, as well as help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. .

Apollo has said it will pursue a one-share, one-vote corporate governance structure that eliminates shares with special voting rights. He said the move could qualify him for listing on the S&P Global Indices.

Apollo also said he would seek to give his board more authority to oversee its activities, eroding the power of its Black-led executive committee.

The board will be expanded to include four new independent directors, including Avid Partners founder Pamela Joyner and physician and scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee, Apollo said. Apollo Co-Chairs Scott Kleinman and James Zelter will join the Board of Directors and take on increased responsibilities in managing day-to-day operations.

Apollo had around $ 433 billion in assets under management at the end of September.