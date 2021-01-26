Concord Acquisition Corp announces separate trading of its Class A common shares and warrants on or about January 28, 2021





NEW YORK, 25 January 2021 / PRNewswire / – Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND.U) (the “Company”) today announced that unitholders sold under the initial public offering of 27,600,000 units completed on December 10, 2020 may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units beginning on or about January 28, 2021. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “CND.U”, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “CND” and “CND WS”, respectively. The company was incorporated for the purpose of concluding a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue a merger opportunity in any sector or sector, it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team and sponsor to identify, acquire and manage a business in the sectors of financial and financial technology services, including payments, business software, and data analytics. Cowen and Company, LLC was the sole manager of the accounting for the offering and AmeriVet Securities acted as co-manager. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the intended use of the net proceeds of the Company’s initial public offering. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering. filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Contact:

Concord Acquisition Corp

Jeff Tuder

[email protected] SOURCE Concorde

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos