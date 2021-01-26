Business
As California returns to reopen, some in Wine Country wonder if it’s too soon
Gov. Gavin Newsoms on Monday announced he was ending the regional stay-at-home order and returning the majority of the state, including all six North Bay counties, to purple level is good news for business affected. But business leaders fear the closures will be over.
Today, we can claim to start seeing a real light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the number of cases, Newsom said at a midday press conference, citing higher rates of infections and hospitalizations. low, and more ICU beds becoming available.
Over the weekend, the capacity of intensive care units in the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes North Bay, climbed to 23% and is expected to reach 25% of capacity in four weeks, Newsom said.
The purple tier allows for many reopenings, including restaurants and wineries, which can resume outdoor operations. Local officials, however, could choose to maintain stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Some North Coast wineries are planning a quick reopening for outdoor tasting. Jackson Family Wines, based in Santa Rosa, announced the reopening on Tuesday of 11 of its sites in Sonoma and Napa counties: Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, La Crema at Saralees Vineyard, Copain, Hartford Family Winery, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards , Matanzas Creek Winery, Arrowood Vineyards, Spire Collection locations at Alexander Valley and Calistoga, Cardinale and Freemark Abbey.
We have communicated directly with our club members and have seen an ongoing interest in bookings in general, Jackson spokesperson Marlow Bruce said of consumer outreach after hearing Newsoms change the order on Monday. . People seem happy to come and taste wines. As would happen however, they were against Mother Nature.
The reopening of other Jackson wineries locally is complicated by the record rainfall forecast for Wednesday, as some are not set up to accommodate customers in inclement weather, Bruce said. So far, most new bookings are ramping up for the weekend, when the rain is expected to slow down a bit.
We have already booked a few dozen people and expect that energy to continue for the next few days, she said. We were also seeing guests booking 2-4 weeks which is encouraging.
Other local winemakers say it will take a few days to reopen. Castello di Amorosa, the cellar of the stone castle near Calistoga, is working to recall 20 employees needed to serve 60 outdoor seats for the tasting. But it could take until Friday or Saturday January 29 or 30 before the tasting can reopen tables with 40 seats under the tent in the courtyard or 20 seats under the heavy half-timbered glass roof on the Il Passito patio, according to the general manager. Jim Sullivan.
January in Napa Valley is generally slow for wineries, Sullivan said.
Russian River Brewery co-owner Natalie Cilurzo spent $ 70,000 to upgrade her two sites in Sonoma County to accommodate alfresco dining and expressed skepticism about the need to open and close so many times.
“It seems terribly sudden. What troubles us is the change in parameters,” she said. “We’re tired of the yo-yo effect.”
With a series of storms looming this week over North Bay, Cilurzo said she would wait until mid-February to reopen the outdoor food service.
The hotel is cleared to reopen with protocols for changes that have yet to be clarified, said Sara Brooks, general manager of Napa River Inn.
The big question right now is that, just before the shutdown, we were only allowed to accept travelers who were coming from the state or who had been quarantined for 14 days in the state, she said. declared. So we don’t know if that will be a restriction.
She is also waiting to assess demand and see if people want to travel before the vaccines are widely distributed.
Funny how this process has been. One day you get an ad and you close, and then one day you get an ad you can reopen, Brooks said. So it’s a bit difficult for us to plan.
Patrick Miller, chief executive of Andaz Napa, said he was happy to reopen, but also shared Brooks’ concerns.
It’s always tough when communication (from the state) is so abrupt, but we’ll take it, said Miller, of the 141-room boutique hotel in downtown Napa operated by Hyatt. I think we are just happy to go in the right direction.
Miller said he looks forward to welcoming visitors to Napa. And there is more.
I think just as exciting is going to be able to start bringing back team members that we haven’t been able to see for a few weeks or a month or more, he said. Today has been kind of a madness of phone calls and schedules and trying to figure out what food we need to be ordered.
