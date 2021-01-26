UBS plans $ 4.5 billion buyout after wealth management boom





Ralph Hamers Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg UBS Group AG plans to repurchase up to CHF 4 billion ($ 4.5 billion) of shares over the next three years, bolstering shareholder return after income from client and bank asset management investments that propelled the earnings of the world’s largest wealth manager. Lender doubles the size of a previous buyback program and says it plans to buy back Until $ 1.1 billion in shares in the first quarter, according to a Tuesday statement. The bank ended the year on a high, with fourth-quarter net profit of $ 1.7 billion that beat analyst estimates and the Zurich-based company meeting or exceeding all of its 2020 targets. The results give CEO Ralph Hamers a boost, whose start as head of Switzerland’s largest bank just three months ago was overshadowed by a Dutch investigation into his role in a money laundering scandal at his former employer ING Groep NV. While President Axel Weber has backed the new CEO, the lender faces a difficult year as the investigation is expected to last until 2022, when Weber is expected to step down. Read more: UBS Faces a year of uncertainty as the probe hangs out Hammers The focus on high net worth clients – who have benefited from the surging stock markets – and relatively cautious lending has helped UBS weather the pandemic relatively smoothly. The Swiss bank added just $ 66 million in the quarter to cover the cost of deteriorating loans, compared to analysts’ estimates of $ 159.5 million. Rising recurring fee income contributed to a 22% gain in private banking, while net new money jumped to over $ 21 billion. “We expect revenue for the first quarter of the year to be positively influenced by seasonal factors such as higher customer activity compared to the fourth quarter of 2020,” the bank said in a statement, while warning that the outlook are still uncertain due to the pandemic. . “The rise in asset prices is expected to have a positive effect on recurring commission income in our asset collection business.” UBS had previously indicated its intention to step up buybacks, while reducing a higher dividend than many competitors. The total shareholder return for 2020 was approximately $ 3.7 billion, of which $ 2 billion was earmarked for buybacks. This compares to $ 3.4 billion for 2019. Switzerland’s largest bank contrasts with its European rivals who have had their hands tied by the European Central Bank on strict return-on-capital policies as the continent’s economies must yet face the full economic outcome of the pandemic. Hamers is currently conducting a review of all of the bank’s operations and plans to provide an update on strategic initiatives and plans in the second quarter. Some analysts had said UBS’s targets under former CEO Sergio Ermotti were not ambitious enough. Moderate credit write-downs bring UBS closer to the largest US banks compared to many of its European peers. Wall Street companies, which had provisioned more aggressively at the start of the pandemic, released $ 1.56 billion in provisions in the fourth quarter. Still, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, warned that “we don’t view this as profit – it’s ink on paper.” UBS’s results are also the first indication of how European investment banks have fared in the last few months of last year, as the Swiss bank saw its profits rise after a 21% increase in its trading income. The top five U.S. investment banks – which combined for a record profit of $ 30 billion in the quarter – saw their fixed income trading revenues increase nearly 10% year over year early, while equity activity jumped 35%. UBS reported a 28% increase in income from equities, while fixed income securities rose 5%. Wall Street traders propelled an exceptional quarter for the biggest banks UBS has a relatively small trading desk after switching from investment banking to wealth management in the wake of the financial crisis. Weber, who oversaw the strategy, called on Hamers last year to add new ideas and momentum as competitors like Credit Suisse Group AG gained ground on the world’s largest wealth manager. Other highlights of UBS’s fourth quarter results: Net income of $ 1.7 billion against estimate of $ 1.01 billion

estimate of $ 1.01 billion Wealth management pre-tax profit of $ 936 million against estimate of $ 903.8 million

estimate of $ 903.8 million Investment bank profit before tax of $ 529 million against estimate of $ 232.2 million (Adds Hamers strategic update in seventh paragraph) Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

