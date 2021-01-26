Retail investors rush to find the next stock market unicorn

The writer is president of Bianco Research

For a sign of the current mood in stock markets and retail investors, an index put together by Goldman Sachs provides a telling insight.

The investment bank has compiled an index of non-profit tech stocks, which has traditionally been a major driver of stock valuations. Since mid-March, the index has risen nearly 400 percent.

Why have these stocks increased in value so quickly? One argument is that many of these companies are high-margin, high-growth companies that reinvest the profits back into the business to reach scale. They are less concerned with income and more concerned with rapid growth.

This could very well be valid. But that was not the case from September 2014, when the Goldman Sachs Non-Profitable Tech Stock Index was launched, until March 2020. The companies in the index have mostly traded sideways during these. years, even as the larger market grew. If the markets saw them as having high growth potential, shouldn’t they have outperformed the same way a year or two ago? What changed?

We would say that the unusual pattern of this index is the result of a significant shift in investor preferences that took hold last spring. Many individual investors have long abandoned actively managed vehicles such as open-ended mutual funds. Some are also starting to degrade on passively managed vehicles, including index-linked exchange-traded funds. Instead, retail investors look for individual names.

There is no definitive measurement to show this change, but the signs are undeniable. Trading in individual stock options has reached new highs, according to data from the Options Clearing Corporation. This was driven by option purchases to buy stocks in lots of 10 contracts or less. Almost 15 percent of all trades involve a single contract.

Recently, Penny’s shares have won over investors. In December 2020, they exchanged 1tn of shares, according to data firm SentimenTrader. This easily surpassed the previous monthly record.

Such trading does not happen if the public’s money is caught in a battle between a professional Boston fund manager or a passively managed ETF. Neither of these two groups circulate in these areas.

Instead, three things drastically changed investor preferences from the public. The first was the reduction of brokerage commissions to zero in 2019. Second, the widespread adoption of fractional purchases further fueled the fire. Finally, the massive increase in savings from government assistance payments led to increased trade. It started with the Cares Act last March and continued thanks to the $ 900 billion stimulus package passed last month. The Biden administration promises more of the same.

Armed with new money in their bank account and a fear of the economy preventing them from spending, this crowd of retailers turned to commerce. Their investment is not focused on the proverbial “safe” names that one would find in the S&P 500 Index. If they did, they would continue to buy passive ETFs and someday do. Instead, they search for the next “unicorn”.

A Silicon Valley investor once asked, “What do you call a person who bought 10 speculative tech stocks, nine of which went to zero and the tenth was a unicorn?” The answer is “fabulously rich”.

With this dotcom boom-like mindset, the search for the next one has led individual investors to tech names that have yet to make any money. They are piling up in fuel cell maker Plug Power (12% of index), which has fallen from $ 7 to $ 70 in the past six months. Or, they turn to Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (8% of the index) which has gone from $ 10 to $ 60 since last summer.

What is it that ends this mentality? Our hypothesis is a return to normal. Once the vaccines are in place, the number of infections drops and the economy reopens, investors will look to improve their standard of living. Whether it takes the form of a new car or a kitchen renovation, less money will be spent hunting unicorns.

Economist Herb Stein once joked, “If something can’t go on forever, it will stop.” At some point, the prospect of profits must translate into real profits. So far, the resolve of this new crowd of retailers has yet to be tested with serious hindsight. An investment goal of owning businesses that don’t make money will fail in the long run. Until this reality slaps everyone in the face, traders will continue to cram into these high ruffles in hopes of future profitability.

