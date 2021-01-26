EU puts pressure on AstraZeneca over vaccination delays

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union criticized pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Monday, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without a valid explanation, and threatened to impose strict export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the block.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU, already facing strong criticism for a slow rollout of the vaccine in its 27 countries, will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and their rights.

The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political weight of the world’s largest trading bloc, lags far behind countries like Israel and Britain in rolling out coronavirus vaccines for its citizens. health workers and the most vulnerable. This is despite more than 400,000 confirmed virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Insufficient planned deliveries of the AstraZeneca

vaccine, which is expected to get medical approval in the block on Friday, combined with a hiccup in the distribution of Pfizer

gunfire puts EU nations under pressure.

EU member states are united: vaccine developers have societal and contractual responsibilities that they must meet, Kyriakides said after two tense negotiation sessions with AstraZeneca that ended on Monday evening. The two sides will meet again on Wednesday.

The backlog is all the more infuriating as Kyriakides said the EU has paid 2.7 billion euros ($ 3.28 billion) to several pharmaceutical companies to support rapid development and increase the production potential of several vaccines.

She said Monday’s talks ended in dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity and insufficient explanation. The open lack of confidence contrasted starkly with the exultant tone just a few months ago, when the major pharmacy giants made rapid and massive progress towards a vaccine against a pandemic that had not been seen in more than a century.

Together with our member states, we have asked (AstraZeneca) for a detailed schedule of vaccine deliveries and when the distribution will take place, she said in a Twitter message.

Kyriakides immediately won the support of the bloc’s largest member on the vaccine export control plan.

As the EU, we need to be able to know if and which vaccines are exported from the EU, said German Health Minister Jens Spahn. Only then can we understand whether our EU contracts with producers are served fairly. The requirement to obtain approval for vaccine exports at EU level makes sense. Humanitarian deliveries would be exempt.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held urgent talks with AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot and EU countries also met with AstraZeneca to encourage the Anglo-Swedish company to step up production vaccines and meet its contractual objectives.

The EU has committed to purchase 300 million doses of AstraZeneca with an option for an additional 100 million doses. At the end of last week, the company announced that it plans to reduce an initial quota from 80 to 31 million.

The European Medicines Agency is due to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday and its approval is eagerly awaited. The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in Britain and has been approved for emergency use by half a dozen countries, including India, Pakistan, Argentina and Mexico.

AstraZenecas’ announcement that it will deliver fewer vaccines to the EU early on has only increased pressure on the bloc, especially as Pfizer-BioNTech, the first vaccine to gain approval from the EU, failed last week to maintain its promised deliveries to the EU. Pfizer temporarily reduced vaccine shipments to the EU and Canada by upgrading its factory in Belgium to increase overall production. Italy has threatened to sue Pfizer for the delays.

The political pressure started with a phone call from von der Leyens to the head of AstraZeneca. She made it clear that she expects AstraZeneca to abide by the contractual provisions set out in the advance purchase agreement, spokesperson Eric Mamer said.

She reminded Mr Soriot that the EU had invested significant sums in the company from the start, precisely to ensure that production was accelerated even before the conditional marketing authorization was issued by the European Medicines Agency.

The company said in a statement that Soriot highlighted the importance of working in partnership and how AstraZeneca is doing everything in its power to bring its vaccine to millions of Europeans as soon as possible.

The delays will make it more difficult to meet the first targets of the EU’s target of vaccinating 70% of its adult population by the end of the summer.