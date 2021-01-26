CVS completes first round of COVID-19 vaccines in Hawaii long-term care facilities





Posted: Jan 25, 2021 / 9:13 PM HST / Update: Jan 25, 2021 / 9:14 PM HST CVS pharmacist Gerard Diebner is preparing the COVID-19 vaccine for residents of retirement homes at the Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Officials are pushing for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as efforts to speed up inoculations run into a vaccine shortage. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday the city would run out of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday without a fresh supply. (AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – CVSHealth has completed administering the first set of COVID-19 doses to all long-term care facilities in Hawaii that have chosen its service. [Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.] The company announced Monday that vaccination efforts remain on track, with nearly two million doses administered nationwide as of January 25. Long-term care facilities are divided into two categories: skilled nursing and assisted living as well as other facilities. Hawaii is one of the few states where CVS Health has completed the first round of vaccinations in both categories. The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in assisted living and other facilities have been completed in several states that have chosen December activation dates, including Hawaii, Arkansas and New Mexico. Most states have chosen the activation dates for this category to begin in January. January 4: Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. January 11: California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Vermont and Virginia.

California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Vermont and Virginia. January 13: Tennessee.

Tennessee. January 15: Alabama.

Alabama. January 18: Arizona, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia, with a start date of January 25) and Rhode Island.

Arizona, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia, with a start date of January 25) and Rhode Island. January 23: Maryland.

Maryland. January 25:Illinois (excluding Chicago, with a start date of December 28, 2020) and Wisconsin. More than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country that have chosen CVS Health to deliver COVID-19 vaccines will complete their first doses by mid-February. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month. Through a federal partnership, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be available at CVS pharmacies across the country. The company says product availability and prioritization of populations remain the only obstacle. The administration of the second doses should be completed within four weeks. For more information, visit their website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos