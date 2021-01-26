UK unemployment rate highest since 2016 as second COVID-19 lockdown hits





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s unemployment rate hit its highest level in nearly five years in the three months leading up to November, when coronavirus cases began to rise for the second time and most of the country is reverted to partial locking. Layoffs hit an all-time high, bringing the unemployment rate to 5.0%, its highest level since mid-2016, official data showed, although the increase was slightly smaller than economists’ forecasts. There were signs of a limited recovery in December, when lockdown measures eased, although a deterioration is likely in early 2021 as a stricter lockdown closed schools and closed most non-businesses. essential to the public. Tax data for December showed an increase of 52,000 in the number of employees on the company’s payrolls from November, but there were 828,000 fewer workers on the payrolls than in February. Economists said the data showed the job market was holding up better than many forecasters had feared. Unemployment was brought under control by the government’s job retention program, which supported 2.4 million jobs as of October 31, from a peak of 8.9 million in May. The program is Britain’s most expensive COVID-19 economic support measure, costing £ 46.4 billion ($ 63 billion) through mid-December, and is due to end on 30 April. This crisis has lasted much longer than any of us expected and every job lost as a result is a tragedy, Finance Minister Sunak said after Tuesday’s data. We have done everything to support businesses, individuals and families. Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, urged Sunak to expand support for employment in his March 3 budget. The latest lockdown will only have increased pressure on companies with struggling balance sheets, meaning more jobs will likely be lost in the coming months, Parikh said. The number of people with jobs fell by 88,000 in the three months ending in late November, the smallest drop since the start of the pandemic and less than the 100,000 drop economists predicted in a Reuters poll. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said this month he believed the underlying unemployment rate was higher because the official definition excludes people without work who have temporarily postponed their search for employment. employment due to the pandemic. Data shows that wage growth grew 3.6% per year, the biggest increase in over a year. But the ONS said the increase largely reflected how the weight of job cuts and lost wages fell on workers in lower-paid sectors and part-time workers. The underlying wage growth was less than 2%, he said. Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg; Edited by Catherine Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos