Hims & Hers begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange in $ 1.6 billion PSPC deal





WHO: Launched in late 2017 by Andrew Dudum, Hims is a men’s wellness brand aimed directly at consumers and dedicated to millennials. A year later, the company launched Hers, expanding into female wellness. Hims & Hers currently offers sexual dysfunction, hair loss, dermatology, and anxiety and depression services. It plans to spread to sleep, fertility, diabetes, and cholesterol. The model is fully paid in cash, with members paying around $ 20 per month to access unlimited online consultations and a supply of generic drugs. Although the company does not purchase insurance at this time, this could change in the future. Oaktree Acquisitions Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which is an investment vehicle created for the purpose of becoming a shell company as a shell company with no business activities but with the intention of reverse acquiring or merging with another company. The merged company uses the proceeds of the initial public offering of PSPC. WHY: The deal has brought in about $ 280 million for the telehealth and wellness company that it will use for its growth and expansion into new product categories. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: “We have made tremendous progress in 2020 towards our mission to become the gateway to the healthcare system,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers, in a statement. “Today’s milestone brings us even closer to making modern and affordable care accessible to more Americans. By delivering a seamless patient experience combined with proprietary technology, we intend to transform many of the most important categories of healthcare, including primary care and mental health. Hims & Hers promotes itself as a one-stop-shop for consumers, allowing them to bypass the traditional path of in-person care delivery. It may be more expensive than other telehealth offerings, but is generally still cheaper than the unbundled price of a doctor’s visit and full cost prescription, Stephanie Davis, analyst at SVB Leerink said Retail Dive. DETAILS: Hims & Hers completed the merger with SPAC Oaktree Acquisition on January 19 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HIMS.

The transaction values ​​the company at $ 1.6 billion, or 8.9 times estimated revenue in 2021 and 12.2 times estimated gross profit in 2021.

The deal provides Hims with $ 279.5 million, of which $ 205 million comes from Oaktree Acquisition Corp., and $ 75 million from the concurrent private placement of common stock priced at $ 10 per share.

The company plans to reinvest the proceeds from the transaction in geographic growth and new product lines.

Not much time told TechCrunch its customer acquisition costs have gone from $ 200 at launch to around $ 100 last year, with the average lifetime patient value hovering around $ 300 in the first two years.

Hims & Hers has made over 2 million telehealth visits and has seen annual compound revenue growth of 100%, from $ 27 million in 2018 to $ 83 million in 2019 and $ 138 million forecast this year, according to internal data.

According tofinancial documents filed with the SECin December, the brand more than doubled its gross margins to 71%, with recurring revenues representing 91% of its revenue. However, the company has yet to make a profit, reporting a net loss of $ 69 million in 2019, and doesn’t expect that to change in the near term as it reinvests in growth.

Claims nearly 300,000 paying subscribers for its various offers.

Company management and existing shareholders have also invested between 90% and 100% of their capital in the combined business, which will continue to be led by CEO and co-founder Andrew Dudum, as well as much of his team. existing management.

The San Francisco-based firm’s venture capitalists include McKesson Ventures, Founders Fund, Institutional Venture Partners, Forerunner Ventures, Redpoint Ventures and Thrive Capital. Photo: via Hims & Hers

