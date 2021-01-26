UBS plans $ 4.5 billion share buyback as profits rise





UBS has pledged to return billions of additional dollars to shareholders, as rising incomes for the world’s super rich have led to a sharp increase in profits in 2020, despite the global pandemic. The Swiss bank on Tuesday announced its intention to expand its plans to return capital to shareholders. He proposed a dividend of $ 0.37 per share payable in April and added that his focus would be more geared towards share buybacks. He unveiled a repurchase program of 4 billion francs ($ 4.5 billion) over the next three years, of which at least 1 billion francs will be repurchased in the first quarter of this year. Net profits for the year rose 54 percent year-over-year to $ 6.6 billion, well above analysts’ expectations of $ 5.9 billion. The bank said it had met or exceeded all of its financial goals for the year. The return on Tier 1 capital – a key measure of the bank’s financial strength – was 17.6%, against a target range of 12-15%. “We championed stability, maintained connectivity and provided the advice and solutions our customers needed,” said Managing Director Ralph Hamers, who took over from Sergio Ermotti in November. “And, in turn, they entrusted their business to us – with over a hundred billion dollars in net new money. In addition, assets invested in asset and wealth management have reached record levels. “ The 55-year-old Dutchman has remained largely silent on his plans for the future of the bank. advised UBS has warned that the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain and that Covid-19 poses significant macroeconomic risks. Legal uncertainties still weigh on the bank. UBS is challenging a € 4.5 billion fine in France imposed last year. During 2020, the bank’s balance sheet grew from $ 975 billion to $ 1.12 billion, with the group’s revenue rising 12% to $ 32 billion. Total assets invested on behalf of clients amounted to $ 4.2 billion, up from $ 3.6 billion a year ago. Provisions for credit losses have increased almost tenfold to $ 694 million as the effects of Covid-19 are felt on the global economy, but the bank has reported increased revenues across all of its major divisions. In its flagship wealth management business, which caters to the world’s richest, revenue grew 3% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Profits before tax rose 22% to 936 million of dollars. The investment banking division recorded a strong performance, compared to a more difficult 2019. Revenue was up 20% from the same quarter a year earlier, while pre-tax profits were $ 529 million compared to a loss of $ 22 million. The bank was one of the few in Europe to pay its full dividend as planned last year. The payment was split into two installments under pressure from the Swiss market regulator.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos