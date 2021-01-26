Gasoline Prices Continue To Rise Here Across The Region | Business

Prices at the pump continue to rise across western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $ 2.735 this week, 2.7 cents above last week’s level, AAA East Central reported Monday morning. The regional year-over-year gap, which had been significant for months but has narrowed, is only 2.9 cents lower than it was at the end of January 2020, at $ 2,764.
This is the fourth consecutive weekly increase in western Pennsylvania, totaling 25.7 cents per gallon. The latest jump, however, is slight compared to the recent trend.
AAA is monitoring weekly prices in 23 cities and towns in the region, where the greater Washington area was up 4.6 cents to $ 2.631. This is the fourth lowest average in western Pennsylvania.
The city’s price has been among the cheapest in the region for the past 13 weeks. Fuel prices in and around the city, however, have risen 35.4 cents over the past four weeks.
Latrobe, on average, has the cheapest fuel in that half of the state at $ 2,540, followed by New Castle ($ 2,557), the leader in recent weeks.
The Uniontowns average rose 2.4 cents to $ 2.783, the ninth-highest price in western Pennsylvania. Brockway ($ 2,803) has the most expensive fuel.
The price of Pennsylvanias rose 1.5 cents to $ 2.702, while the national figure rose two cents to $ 2.40. The average one gallon of gasoline in the state of Keystone is 30 cents more than the US average.
Prices fell in five states (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, and North Carolina), but edged up elsewhere. AAA reported that only three states posted increases of more than five cents.
Demand for fuel has increased from 7.53 million barrels per day to 8.11 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. This, according to EIA, did not lead to a corresponding decrease in supply and had minimal impact on prices at the pump.
