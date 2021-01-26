H2 2020 revenue and 2020 Paris stock exchange revenue: GID

Bollne, January 26, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. (CET)

Press release

2020 2nd Half income

2020 turnover

Despite the Covid crisis and the fire in its plating line at Egide USA, the Egide group succeeded in minimizing their impact in 2020 and is continuing its recovery towards profitable and sustainable growth.



2020 turnover: 29.96 million (-5.8%) Resilience of activity on the European market (+ 15.3% / 2019) Egide USA’s turnover was affected in 2 hours by a production interruption (-28.3% / 2019). Revenue lost in 2020 is in the order of 5 million, but no order cancellations have been recorded, which means it will be delivered in 2021. Santier remains stable (+ 0.7% / 2019) Strong growth of Egide SA (+ 11% / 2019)

Perspective The overall order book at the end of the year confirmed resistance to the crisis and at the same level compared to December 2019. New clients have been acquired to support future diversified growth given the difficulties in conducting proper business prospecting due to Covid restrictions. American customers remain loyal despite the fire. Some have had to find temporary alternatives, but Egide USA remains their preferred supplier. The new plating workshop will be fully operational at the start of March 2021. While recent commercial activity makes it possible to anticipate growth in 2021, the persistence of Covid prevents any reliable projection in terms of activity or market trends.



The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Egide Group for 2020 amounted to 29.96 million euros, down 5.8% compared to 2019.

While strong growth was achieved at Egide SA, sales in the United States were temporarily affected by the fire. Result, group sales for the 2nd the 2020 half-year amounted to 12.69 million euros, down 25% compared to the 2nd half of 2019.

Sales in dollars represent 64% of the group’s total turnover in 2020. For information, the average euro / dollar exchange rate in 2020 was 1.14 compared to 1.12 in 2019.

STRONG POINTS

Millions of euros H2

2019 H1

2020 H2

2020 * H2oH1 Var.% H2oH2

Or.% FY

2019 FY

2020 * YoY

Or.% Comp. Var.% ** Egide SA 6.70 6.27 7.15 14.0% 6.7% 12.09 13.42 11.0% 11.0% Egide United States 6.33 6.05 2.08 -65.7% -67.2% 11.34 8.13 -28.3 -27.0% site 3.89 4.95 3.47 -30.0% -10.9% 8.36 8.42 0.7% 2.6% Group 16.92 17.27 12.69 -26.5% -25.0% 31.79 29.96 -5.8% -4.8%

* unaudited

** at constant exchange rates

Millions of euros FY

2019 FY

2020 * Variation United States 18.22 14.60 -20.0% Europe 8.66 10.00 15.3% Asia and ROW 4.92 5.36 9.0% Group 31.79 29.96 -5.8%

* unaudited

On the European and Asian markets, the impact of the Covid pandemic was minimal and the group was able to achieve good performance. On the American market, on the other hand, the second half of 2020 was impacted by the fire at Egide USA in July, which led to an immediate interruption of production for several weeks, followed by a cautious and deliberate restart of the manufactured in order to meet strict quality requirements

This variation includes the unknown impact of the COVID crisis and the loss of revenue estimated at $ 5 million in Q3 and Q4 following the incident at the Egide USA site. The use of the group’s redundant plating facilities as well as third-party services were partially successful in meeting customer demands. Egide USA’s new state-of-the-art plating facility is expected to be completed in early March 2021.

Santier and Egide USA were able to participate in the paycheck protection program administered by the Small Business Administration of the United States, in accordance with the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act. The two loans were completely canceled in 2020, which, combined with the insurance policy of the Egide USA site, will make it possible to compensate for the deterioration in profitability due to the interruption of deliveries.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Santier restored its order book to 5 months of activity, which is a positive indicator of the recovery in activity. As Santier’s economic cycle is shorter than the Group’s average cycle, the order book, at the worst time of the year, fell to 4 months.

Egide SA’s operational performance continued to improve in 2H20 and new progress was made with its Industry 4.0 modernization plan. A first robotic cell for automated assembly and a manufacturing execution system are being deployed in 2021.

TURNOVER BY APPLICATION

Millions of euros H2

2019 H1

2020 H2

2020 * H2oH1 Var.% H2oH2

Or.% FY

2019 FY

2020 * Or. % Change on a comparative basis ** Thermie. imagery. 5.03 4.46 4.97 11.5% -1.1% 9.25 9.43 2.0% 2.1% Power 4.11 5.54 1.98 -64.3% -51.8% 8.40 7.52 -10.5% -8.8% Optronics 2.01 2.13 2.17 2.0% 8.1% 4.79 4.30 -10.2% -9.1% RF / MW 3.24 3.41 1.55 -54.4% -52.0% 5.25 4.96 -5.4% -4.1% Other 2.53 1.73 2.01 16.0% -20.7% 4.10 3.74 -8.8% -7.7% Group 16.92 17.27 12.69 -26.5% -25.0% 31.79 29.96 -5.8% -4.8%

* unaudited

** At constant exchange rates

Thermal imaging

This activity continued to grow overall thanks to significant growth in historical clients in Europe and the Middle East (+ 22%), and Asian clients (+ 26%) where new accounts and new projects were won in China , South Korea and India.

This segment is very active and Egide is expanding its customer base with a need to use hermetic packaging and assembly solutions for high-performance night vision systems for security and defense.

Power

This segment was the most affected by the fire since it represents a significant part of Egide USA’s activity. By analyzing the figures of 2H Egide USA, the trend remains at double-digit growth for the group in 2020.

Optronics

In this application segment, Egide’s activity mainly consists of packaging of telecom sub-assemblies and various laser applications. Laser business has declined mainly due to specific niche markets where some customers had excess inventory and short-term demand reduction due to Covid. The optronics market should improve in 2021: the telecommunications markets have shown growing demand to qualify Egide on new programs intended for the very high speed optical transmission markets. Currently in the prototype phase, the invoicing of these new programs will be visible in 2022 or 2023 as soon as Egide qualifies.

RF / MW

Apart from the temporary impact of fire in 2 hours 20 minutes, this segment is also growing thanks to the good exposure of Egides to military / aeronautical customers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. High frequency applications are strategic for Egide and investments in other innovations and engineering resources in this area are planned. Demand in markets requiring higher frequency hermetic solutions is increasing.

Other

This segment represents many different small businesses with no real significant trend. However, it incorporates revenues in new growing markets thanks to the diversification initiated by the Group. Thus, several contracts with new representatives were signed in Germany, Russia and Spain to supplement existing export channels and increase Egide’s presence in countries with commercial potential in the markets we serve.

OUTLOOK

The new customers who started their activity with Egide in 2019 and 2020 now represent 1.5 million turnover. Due to the long cycle life of Egides products, this number is expected to increase considerably over the next 3 years. Although the Covid does not allow visits to customers or participation in trade fairs, actions are being taken to continue prospecting by other means.

The company’s order book is comparable to the level at the end of 2019.

The reconstruction of the Egide USA facilities is complete and the installation of the new plating equipment began in January and is expected to be completed in early March.

For Santier, 2021 is off to a good start thanks to good bookings in the fourth quarter.

Egide SA expects some growth in 2021, by launching new activities in energy, high-end Fibercom HTCC boxes, oil and gas exploration and sensors.

While the persistence and severity of the pandemic prevent any reliable projection in terms of activity or market development, the Egide group considers that it benefits from a strong strategic positioning focused on priority market segments, new organization that has become more agile, and a relevant international presence reinforced by commercial partnerships in Europe and Asia. Thus, the Egide group maintains its ambition of having three units with slight growth in 2021.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

March 30, 2021: 2020 financial results (after closure of the French market)

March 31, 2021: Videoconference – Presentation of 2020 annual results – SFAF meeting – connection information will be sent later.

CONTACTS

EGIDE Financial Department – Luc Ardon – +33 4 90 30 35 94 [email protected]

Press relations FINEXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – +33 1 39 97 61 22 [email protected]

About Egide – www.egide-group.com

Egide is an international group, specializing in the manufacture of hermetic packages and thermal dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with strong technological barriers to entry into all critical industrial segments (thermal imaging. Optronics. High frequency. Power units). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with industrial establishments in France and the United States.

Egides’ eligibility for tax efficient French FCPIs (FCPIs) has been renewed

May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris – Segment C – ISIN code: FR0000072373 Reuters: EGID.PA Bloomberg: GID