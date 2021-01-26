Pizza Hut Jumps On Fastest Growing Pizza Trend With New Detroit-Style Offerings

Detroit-style pizza is initially available at Pizza Hut as a limited time offer with a price … [+] item starting at $ 10.99. Pizza Hut



Pizza Hut doesn’t seem to be resting on its fresh innovation laurels from its Beyond Meat pizza launch in November. The chain today announced its new Detroit-style pizza, now available nationwide.

During a recent webcast to introduce the new product, Brand Chef David Graves said the Detroit style is the fastest growing pizza trend. Style increased over 66% on menus from 2015 to 2019, according to Datassential, but it’s still pretty elusive. In 2019, Detroit-style pizza featured on less than 1% of menus in pizzerias and Italian restaurants of 25 units or less. This supply / demand scenario should position Pizza Hut favorably as it brings the option to its 7,000 units.

Democratizing an exclusive product is something the Pizza Hut brand has done many times before, according to CMO George Felix, citing his stuffed crust pizza (launched in 1995) and his Big New Yorker as examples.

When were at our best, were at the absolute forefront of pizza innovation, said Felix. Now, with Detroit-style take off, it’s our time to put our focus on Detroit-style pizza.

That said, the Detroit style is difficult to replicate, which is perhaps why the style dates back to Detroits Buddys Rendezvous in 1946, but has yet to be democratized, as Felix puts it.

Shawn Randazzo, who passed away in December, contributed to his popularity after being named the World Pizza Maker of the Year at the International Pizza Expo 2012. He bought Cloverleaf, one of the first concepts to serve pizza from Detroit Style, in 1997. About 10 years later, he started the Detroit Style Pizza Co., which is still in business.

When I spoke to Randazzo in 2012, he described all the details that distinguish Detroit pizza. It is characterized by its square shape, deep dish crust, edge to edge toppings, and sauce on top. (The Detroit style is often referred to as red top because the red sauce is ladled after cooking). Finally, a mixture of mozzarella cheese is spread to the edge of the pan, then caramelized. The dough is special, with just enough hydration so that it cannot be spun. This creates a signature texture: crunch on the edges, softer in the middle.

After a year of development and over 500 iterations tested, Pizza Hut seems to have encapsulated this intimidating process, with its rectangular crust, caramelized cheese spread over the edges of the pizza, leavened dough, and sauce on top. Patty Shaheen, senior director of culinary innovation and strategy, said the company tried eight different sauces to get that last bite just right.

This particular sauce is only available on Detroit-style pizza brands, of which there are four recipes:

Detroit Double Pepperoni, with 80 slices of pepperoni, including a new cut-away crispy pepperoni that’s also only available on Detroit-style pizzas Double Cheesy, layered with two types of cheese, including aged Parmesan Meaty Deluxe, with bacon, Italian sausage and crispy cutaway pepperoni Supremo, topped with Italian sausage, red onion and green peppers

We haven’t cut corners on this. In the 500+ iterations of these pizzas we’ve tried over the past year, we know pizza lovers are going to love this pizza, Shaheen said.

Felix adds that Pizza Hut strives to make its Detroit-style platform a complete experience, starting with the specially created boxes that exemplify the characteristics of this pizza.

It’s a pizza experience like no other. My kids love these unboxing videos on YouTube, where people go through elaborate disclosures and unbox things like shoes or toys. We realized that this pizza experience was almost like that, he says. This box is unique to the Detroit style. It’s a nod to Detroit and all the things that make Detroit pizza special and why it’s so good. We want to educate this awesome trend in pizza and the Pizza Huts are taking it.

Detroit-style pizza is initially available at Pizza Hut as a limited time offer with a price starting at $ 10.99. Each pizza comes with eight slices.

It should be noted that this introduction comes as Pizza Huts peers have found a fairly steady pace with new product launches, despite the initiation of testing procedures typical of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their launches have proven to be very successful as consumers turn to the convenience of pizza delivery during the crisis.

Dominos, for example, increased same-store sales by more than 17% in Q3, supported by the launch of new products such as chicken wings, cheeseburger pizza and chicken taco pizza.

Papa Johns saw a nearly 24% increase in T3 comp sales, including 17% revenue growth, driven by a new culture of innovation, such as CEO Rob Lynch explained on his third quarter call. Recent product launches include the Papadia buffalo chicken and double cheeseburger pizza, as well as the Shaq-a-Roni.

We were able to accelerate the launch of new products in the third quarter. The highlight was the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. This was a high value differentiated product that did not create operational complexity for our stores, he said.

Pizza Huts Detroit-style pizza is also a differentiated and high-value product, but with 80 slices of two types of pepperoni and its own sauce on top, there can be some operational complexity. Yet this platform takes a favorite independent pizzeria and brings it to the mainstream, which in itself certainly creates a lot of potential for the Pizza Hut brand. At the very least, it provides a significant differentiator from its peers, which may be good news for consumers who have spent the past 11 months eating pizza.