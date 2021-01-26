Travel problems force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecast





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Rolls-Royce has lowered flight forecasts for its engines this year as tighter travel restrictions against coronaviruses inflict new pain on airlines, saying it would mean an outflow of funds about 2 billion pounds ($ 2.7 billion). FILE PHOTO: Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, designed specifically for the Airbus A350 family of aircraft, are seen on the assembly line at the Rolls Royce plant in Derby, November 30, 2016. REUTERS / Paul Ellis / Pool Countries around the world have tightened border controls over concerns that newer variants of COVID-19 may no longer be transmissible and that vaccines will not work against a South African vaccine. This resulted in a further drop in air traffic as airlines and engine makers hoped for a recovery, forcing Rolls to release a business update just six weeks after its last warning. Rolls ‘forecast of a £ 2bn cash outflow is higher than analysts’ estimates which range from Morgan Stanleys £ 900m to £ 1.55bn forecast by Jefferies. Flight hours, the main source of revenue for airlines, as they pay based on the use of their engines, are expected to be around 55% of 2019 levels, compared to a baseline forecast of 70% it has given in October. Tightening restrictions are delaying the resumption of long-haul travel over the next few months compared to our earlier expectations, Rolls, whose engines power planes like the Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s, said in a statement Tuesday. The downward revision came after Rolls said in December that the 2020 cash outflows would be worse than expected at £ 4.2bn and its shares fell 5% to 93p at 11:25 am GMT. The negative travel news erased some of the gains made since November, when a vaccine was discovered, with Rolls down 18% last month. Challenging conditions in the wider sector mean there may be further disappointments in a number of other areas, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. Rolls said the £ 9bn liquidity gave it confidence that it was well positioned for the future. Last year it raised £ 5 billion from shareholders and loans to cushion the uncertain pace of the recovery, after some analysts speculated it could be nationalized. It also plans to sell assets worth £ 2 billion and cut costs by more than £ 1 billion by cutting 9,000 jobs and closing factories. Rolls stuck to its forecast of making cash flow positive at some point in the second half of 2021, saying it expected a cash outflow mostly in the first half, and said it remained on the right track. on track to meet its 2022 cash flow forecast based on the expected recovery. in flight hours. (1 USD = 0.7344 pounds) Reporting by Sarah Young; Edited by James Davey, Kate Holton, Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos