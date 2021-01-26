PSA signs international declaration to vaccinate seafarers and will help with global vaccine distribution, Transport news and current affairs





SINGAPORE – Port operator PSA International has signed an industry statement calling on seafarers – the leaders in the maritime sector – to get priority for Covid-19 vaccinations. He also pledged to work with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and 17 other partners to help Unicef ​​distribute vaccines under the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) program, he declares. Neptune’s Declaration for the Welfare of Seafarers and Crew Change, which has so far collected over 300 signatures, sets out four steps to be taken to protect seafarers. In addition to vaccines, initiatives include implementing “gold standard” health protocols and facilitating crew changes by increasing collaboration between vessel operators and charterers. It also calls for greater air connectivity for seafarers between maritime hubs. “Fatigue after long periods at sea has significant consequences for the physical and mental well-being of seafarers,” PSA said in its statement on Tuesday (January 26th). “As pioneers of the maritime industry, accounting for 90% of global trade, seafarers play an important role in the security and integrity of maritime supply chains. The pandemic has precipitated an unprecedented crew change crisis, with hundreds of thousands of seafarers turned away from ports over the past year over fears of the virus. Singapore has protocols in place to allow crew changes, with more than 57,000 crew members from more than 3,500 ships benefiting between March and November last year. It also plans to vaccinate more than 10,000 frontline workers in the maritime sector – including port workers, port pilots and freight agents – by the end of the month. PSA noted that sea freight will play an important role in the movement of medical supplies and equipment needed to carry out mass vaccinations. By signing the WEF Supply Chain and Transport Industry Charter, it will provide access to its infrastructure, logistics knowledge, expertise and ground support in the global immunization effort, a he declared. Besides medical equipment, some vaccines in development – which would have a longer shelf life and require less stringent temperature controls – can be safely handled in refrigerated containers. “In our interconnected and interdependent world, multi-stakeholder collaboration and action is essential,” said Tan Chong Meng, CEO of PSA Group. He added that PSA is committed to ensuring the well-being of seafarers in its spheres of influence, and will do its part to enable the global, safe and sustainable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.







