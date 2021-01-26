Sweden suspends payments for Pfizer vaccines, requests clarification on doses: DN per day





STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Swedish health agency has suspended payments for the COVID-19 vaccine to Pfizer and is asking for clarification on the number of doses available in each vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. . FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of the Pfizer logo displayed in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic // File Photo Sweden wants clarification on how many doses it was billed after Pfizer billed six doses in each vial rather than the five agreed upon, the newspaper said. Sweden now wants the European Commission and Pfizer to come to an agreement on the number of doses in each vial, he added. Until then, we have told the company that we must wait with the invoices available until we have some clarification on what applies, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told Dagens Nyheter. Pfizer Sweden declined to comment on the report to Reuters, but told Dagens Nyheter it had charged six doses per vial. Since the approval of the sixth dose, we have been using this number. We have to accept the summary of the approved product, the newspaper said quoting Ulrika Goossens, Pfizer Sweden’s communications manager. The European medicines regulator authorized earlier this month that an additional sixth dose be taken from the vials, increasing the number of vaccines available at a time of insufficient stocks. To extract the sixth dose, syringes or needles with low dead volume, which retain only a small amount of solution after an injection, are needed. This is unacceptable. If a country only has the capacity to extract five doses, it has received fewer doses for the same price, the newspaper said, citing Swedish vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom. A spokeswoman for the Swedish Health Agency said she could not immediately comment on the report. The agency is handling invoices related to Sweden’s purchases of COVID-19. Sweden buys more vaccines than it needs under the EU’s joint purchasing program, transferring the supplement to neighboring Norway, which is not a member of the bloc. Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Helena Soderpalm; edited by Niklas Pollard, Kirsten Donovan

