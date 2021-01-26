How you can save the premiums on your life insurance policy

If a compromise were to arrive there, it would defeat the purpose of the insurance plan, which is to secure the financial future of our loved ones when we are no longer there.

Therefore, in order to know how to reduce the cost without affecting benefits, one must first understand how insurers determine the premium, keeping in mind several key factors.

Payment of premiums depends on various factors

Life insurance is an essential tool in financial risk management. The risk assumed by each individual differs according to their profiles in terms of demographic and socio-economic attributes. Simply put, a younger person has a lower risk of death and will generally have to pay less than an older person for the same coverage.

However, two people of the same age but living in different locations, with different health conditions and income capacity will be offered differential coverage and / or premium variance.

Rushabh Gandhi, Dy. CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance said that insurers normally assess the past experience of a given portfolio. For example, women often have to pay a lower premium for the same risk.

The current state of health and lifestyle also play an important role in determining premiums. Apart from that, the structure of the product also determines how much you pay, whether you are waiting for your principal to be paid back, or whether you also have a savings component built into the premium. Some of you would rather pay more for a short period and have the coverage for a longer period beyond the years of payment, ”Gandhi said.

Therefore, the key factors that play an important role in determining the payment of the life insurance premium include age, gender, health conditions, length of premium payment, length of policy, the type of product selected, etc.

However, if you want to lower your premium and get good coverage, you can look at these five ways to lower the cost of premiums when purchasing a life insurance policy.

1. Get life insurance from an early age

Buying a life insurance plan at a young age like 28 – 30 years old has its advantages. When you purchase a life insurance plan at a young age, it will be user friendly. As you get older you are burdened with more responsibilities and at this point life coverage becomes a necessity and gets a bit expensive due to advanced age.

With increasing age, the premium also increases as you have more debt to pay. To put it simply, if you want all the benefits of life insurance at a lower premium, it is suggested that you take out a term life insurance policy as you start to make money. Said Santosh Aggarwal, Business Director – Life Insurance, Policybazaar. com.

2. Buy a term insurance policy

Term insurance can be an essential financial tool in your overall investment portfolio because it protects your certainties even in your absence. In pure term insurance, you pay a small amount of premium for relatively large coverage that is only paid in the event of the insured’s death. You can further improve coverage to include payments for critical illness or accidental death. These plans cover you for a long time while the premiums are affordable.

Gandhi said: As a rule of thumb, a 35-year-old should have at least 10 to 15 times their annual income as term insurance coverage to allow their family to meet all possible financial needs in their absence. “However, Gandhi said, There is no survivor benefit payable at the end of the term.” This means that you will not get any proceeds at maturity when your pure term insurance policy expires.

3. Choose the right font term

Choosing the right policy term is not only important, but it also helps you lower your life insurance policy premium costs. Naval Goel, Founder and CEO of PolicyX.com, said: The term of your life insurance policy should not be too short as it could expire before you pay your financial obligations. On the other hand, the term of office should not be too long, as the premium charged would be too high due to the longer term. The best way to find out the ideal length of your life insurance policy is to check in which year your liquid equity, that is, the total investment after subtracting your liabilities will be greater than the plan. life insurance chosen. “

For example, these days, term insurance plans are available that provide coverage for up to 40 years. However, in a practical scenario, it is difficult for a person to predict such long term assets and liabilities. Therefore, instead of buying a term plan for 40 years, one should ideally opt for a term plan until the expected retirement age, which is normally 60 to 65 years. For example, if you signed up for a term plan at age 40, you would need to purchase term insurance for 20 years if you plan to retire at age 60.

4. Compare plans before buying life insurance

You can compare insurance plans on aspects such as premium, sum insured and features offered. Besides, you should also compare the claims settlement ratio of different insurers, as the claims settlement ratio plays a major role when it comes to purchasing term life insurance policy.

The claims settlement ratio lets you know the percentage of insurance claims that the insurer has paid during a fiscal year. In other words, it is defined as the percentage of the total number of insurance claims paid by an insurer out of the total number of claims received.

For example, if an insurer says their company’s claims settlement ratio is 91%, that means the insurer paid 91 out of 100 claims in a fiscal year in which the remaining nine claims were rejected. .

Some leading online insurance markets allow you to compare different plans on various aspects and help you save money.

5. Don’t buy unnecessary jumpers

When it comes to purchasing a life insurance policy, there are several endorsements available at really affordable prices that can easily attract you.

A term insurance rider is a foreclosure or rider made in a term insurance policy that gives the policyholder additional coverage in addition to the basic offer of a death benefit. For example, if you take out an accidental death rider with the term insurance plan, during the term of the contract, if you die as a result of an accident, this rider will pay an additional sum insured, in addition to the sum of base assured. The percentage of this additional insured sum payable to the beneficiary is calculated on the initial insured term insurance sum.

Typically, endorsement costs vary depending on the term plan, premium, and insurance company. Therefore, it is important to do proper research before finalizing them to see if the additional benefits match the premium charged. Remember to check the fine print of all add-ons / endorsements as they may be different for different insurance companies, ”Goel said.