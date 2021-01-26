Male breast cancer patients face higher heart risks – Consumer Health News





TUESDAY January 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Risk factors for heart disease are common in men with breast cancer, according to a new small study. The researchers analyzed the medical records of 24 male patients with breast cancer, aged 38 to 79. Half had a family history of breast cancer. Almost 8 in 10 patients had invasive ductal carcinoma, which is the most common type of breast cancer and occurs when the cancer starts in the breast ducts and spreads to the surrounding breast tissue. About 9 in 10 patients were overweight, 58% had high blood pressure, and 54% had high cholesterol. All patients underwent mastectomy, 4% received anthracycline chemotherapy, 8% received targeted HER2 therapy, 16% received radiation therapy, and 71% received hormone therapy. Six of the men were diagnosed with a secondary primary malignancy and three with a third primary malignancy. An abnormally high heart rate (tachyarrhythmia) was already present in 8% of patients and developed in 13% of patients during treatment. Two patients had a reduced ejection fraction (a decrease in the amount of blood pumped by the heart with each beat) and two patients developed heart failure after treatment. The study was presented on Monday as part of the Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient virtual course at the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Such research is considered preliminary until it is published in a peer-reviewed journal. “Due to the rarity of breast cancer in humans, there are no cardiovascular data from larger clinical trials or population studies,” said study author Michael Ibrahim , a fourth-year medical student at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. “The lack of big data makes it even more important to individualize cardiovascular assessment and management based on each patient’s unique oncological, therapeutic and pre-existing cardiovascular risk profile in order to support them through cancer treatment. until survival, ”he said in a statement from the ACC. The high rate of heart problems in male breast cancer patients warrants further investigation to better understand the risk of pre-existing heart disease on the long-term outcome for these patients, the researchers say. The results also show that cardiologists and cardio-oncologists should be involved in the treatment of breast cancer in humans due to common cardiac risk factors and potential toxic effects on the heart of breast cancer treatment, have said the study’s authors. More information The National Cancer Institute in the United States has more on male breast cancer. SOURCE: American College of Cardiology, press release, January 25, 2021

