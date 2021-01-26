Regeneron sees positive results from antibody cocktail





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (RAIN) – Get a report said on Tuesday that its Covid-19 antibody cocktail could protect people at high risk of contracting the life-threatening virus Shares of the company Tarrytown, NY rose 1.06% to $ 554.00 on the last check. The company said the cocktail resulted in a 100% reduction in symptomatic infections and approximately 50% lower overall infection rates, based on an analysis of around 400 trial participants including one limb household had COVID-19. The cocktail of two antibodies, REGEN-COV, includes casirivimab and imdevimab. The United States Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for REGEN-COV in November. Regeneron has said it is providing up to around 1.5 million doses of REGEN-COV for the treatment of Covid-19 under the current EUA. “These data using REGEN-COV as a passive vaccine suggest that it may both reduce the transmission of the virus and reduce the viral and disease burden in those who are still infected,” said George Yancopoulos, president and scientific director of Regeneron, in a statement. Passive vaccines provide immediate short-term passive immunity. Traditional vaccines, on the other hand, activate the immune system to develop its own antibodies, which usually takes weeks, but provides longer-term active immunity. Regeneron said there had been one COVID-19-related death and hospitalization in a placebo group, while there had been no COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations in the treatment group. The company said it was working with Roche to increase the global supply of REGEN-COV. Regeneron is responsible for the development and distribution of the treatment in the United States, and Roche is primarily responsible for the development and distribution outside of the United States. The trial is being conducted in conjunction with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.







