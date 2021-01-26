Atlas Special Opportunities LLC Exercise of conversion rights London Stock Exchange: VAST





Vast Resources plc / Symbol: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining January 26, 2021 Vast resources plc

(Vast or society) Atlas Special Opportunities LLC Exercise of conversion rights Vast Resources plc, the AIM listed mining company, announces that Atlas Special Opportunities LLC has notified the Company that it chooses to convert bonds with a face value of $ 500,000 in accordance with the terms of the Deed of bond issue announced on October 24, 2019. The Company can confirm that it has satisfied the exercise of the Conversion Rights by issuing 323,880,177 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each of the Company (Ordinary Shares) at a price of 0.1128 pence per Ordinary Share. An application will be filed with the London Stock Exchange for 323,880,177 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM Market, with admission to take place on or around February 1, 2021 (Admission). The new Ordinary Shares issued will be classified doesn’t seem in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following the admission of the new ordinary shares, the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 21,300,489,402 ordinary shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in cash. 21300489402 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and can be used by shareholders as a denominator for calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change in their interest in the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules for Financial Conduct Authorities. **ENDS** For more information visit www.vastplc.com , follow the company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or contact: Vast resources plc

Andrew Prelea – CEO

Andrew Hall – CCO www.vastplc.com

+44 (0) 20 7846 0974 Beaumont Cornish – Financial Advisor and Appointed

Roland cornish

James biddle www.beaumontcornish.com

+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Co-broker SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Richard morrison

Caroline rowe www.spangel.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Joint Broker of Axis Capital Markets Limited

Richard Hutchison www.axcap247.com

+44 (0) 20 3206 0320 St Brides Partners Limited

Susie Geliher

Charlotte page www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177 The information contained in this announcement is considered by the Company as inside information as stipulated in the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) n ° 596/2014 (MAR). ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC Vast Resources plc is a UK listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe. In Romania, the company is focused on the rapid advancement of high quality projects by restarting production at mines previously in production. Companys’ Romanian portfolio includes a 100% stake in the Baita Plai polymetallic mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area that is home to Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant reserves and resource report which underpins the initial mine life of approximately 3 to 4 years with a total in situ mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a additional exploration objective of 1.8M3M tonnes. The company is currently working to confirm an expanded exploration target of up to 5.8 million tonnes. The Company also owns the Manaila polymer mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently undergoing upkeep and maintenance. The company has obtained the extended exploitation permit from Manaila Carlibaba which will allow it to re-examine the exploitation of mineral resources in the larger Manaila Carlibaba permit area. In Zimbabwe, the company is focused on starting the joint venture mining agreement on the community diamond concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange diamond fields.

