Travelers to the United States will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test | 3 on your side





PHOENIX (3 on your side) – Before take-off, travelers to the United States must now show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from the disease. The new rules went into effect on Tuesday, requiring passengers on planes bound for the United States to be tested for viruses within three days before the flight departs, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Airlines are responsible for confirming passenger tests, and if a customer does not provide the necessary documents, it is up to the airline to deny boarding. The requirements were announced on January 12, two weeks before implementation. “This puts airlines in a difficult position as they are essentially the front line screening officers to make sure passengers follow the new rules,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. Keyes says some passengers are struggling to get tested in time for their return trip. “Let’s say you booked a two week vacation a week ago and now you realize that when you come back you must have a negative COVID-19 test that you never considered,” Keyes said. . “You don’t know how to figure it out.” The travel industry is trying to help passengers adapt to new demands. American Airlines uses the VeriFLY appso travelers can enter negative COVID-19 test results, and United just launched a travel-ready center on its app and website where travelers can download the required documents. According to the airline, the new online tool will also allow customers to book a COVID-19 test at 15,000 test sites around the world. Meanwhile, many hotels and resorts, especially in Mexico and the Caribbean, offer on-site testing, according to Paul Brady, articles editor at Travel + Leisure. (Travel + Leisure is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns the Arizona family). “In a lot of cases, you don’t even have to leave the station to take your test,” Brady told 3 On Your Side. “They are coming to you, all in time for you to fulfill this new mandate of a negative test within three days.” Brady expects on-site testing to become the norm, at least in the short term. “Basically hotels and resorts, wherever they are in the world, are all about hospitality, and it was only the weird new reality that was at play. Part of that hospitality is providing you a COVID-19 test, ”he said. “The more hotels and resorts can make it easier for people to do, I think there’s a good chance they’ll win some business.” International travelers should call or email their hotel to find out if testing will be offered before the return flight. Brady says travelers may also consider hiring a travel counselor to meet COVID-19 requirements, in the United States and abroad. In addition to the mandatory tests, the CDC also recommends that passengers take a second test within three to five days of arriving in the United States. The agency also recommends travelers to say home for seven days after travel.

