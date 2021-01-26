Oslo Stock Exchange Execution Notice: PLCS





Polarcus Limited (Polarcus or the Company) (OSE: PLCS) refers to the announcement published earlier on January 26, 2021 (Polarcus Tackles Long-Term Funding Structure Following Financial Default). During today’s trading hours, Polarcus Asima AS, Polarcus Alima AS, Polarcus Amani AS, Polarcus Adira AS, Polarcus Nadia AS, Polarcus Naila AS and Polarcus Shipholding AS (collectively, the Former subsidiaries) each has received notices of default and performance sent on behalf of bank lenders (Lenders) under bank credit agreements for which the former subsidiaries are debtors (the Installation agreements). The former subsidiaries are the owners of the seismic vessels which bear the name of the company. The lenders have imposed stock pledges on the old subsidiaries, transferring all the shares issued in each old subsidiary to a company controlled by the lenders and which is outside the Polarcus group. The lenders have also replaced the directors of each old branch with a candidate of their own. Along with their actions described above, the lenders made it clear to the Company that their intention was not to endanger or destabilize the Polarcus organization. The lenders have not intentionally made any demands for payment from the guarantors of the facility agreements (including the company) and the lenders have not sought to assert any other collateral they hold (although the lenders reserve the right to do). The lenders have confirmed that they are ready to enter a standstill period which will allow operations and awarded projects to continue without interruption and discussions are underway in this regard. The Company remains committed to resolving its long-term financing needs in a manner that meets the demands of lenders and other stakeholders. Contacts Hans-Peter Burlid, Chief Financial Officer

+971 50 559 8175

[email protected] About Polarcus Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally friendly marine acquisition services on a global scale. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide customers with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which integrate cutting edge technologies to improve environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contracted seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions, including Cirrus, a suite of cloud applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling more exploration decisions. faster and better informed. The Company serves clients worldwide from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and provides asset management services to the group from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com Warning The information contained in this document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements expressing or implying the intention, belief or current expectations of the Company with respect to, among others , forecasts, estimates and predictions. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties and depend on assumptions, information, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or not realized. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments in the oil and gas industry, demand for seismic services, demand for multi-client data from the society. library, currency risks, political risks, regulatory risks and unforeseen operational setbacks. For a more detailed description of the other relevant risk factors, we refer to our annual report 2019. It is also reserved that inaccuracies or errors may occur in the information given above concerning the current situation of the Company or its activities. . Any reliance on the information given above is at the reader’s risk, and Polarcus disclaims all liability in this regard. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

