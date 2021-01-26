PepsiCo and Coca-Cola saw divergent fortunes in 2020





Ahead of the earnings season, we thought it would be useful to reflect on the past year for the two soda titans we cover as well as provide our prognosis in early 2021. As far as valuation is concerned, we believe that the unique context that allowed PepsiCo(DYNAMISM) to skillfully navigate 2020 is fully reflected in its share price, trading according to our fair value estimate of $ 140. Conversely, we see a convincing margin of safety in Coca Cola(KO) compared to our fair value estimate of $ 54 – investor concerns about recent adverse tax judgments are wrong, in our opinion, and the business environment is expected to be more favorable in 2021. The two most striking differences between the two firms – the composition of the portfolio and the geographic footprint – will prove decisive for anyone seeking to reconcile their divergent performances in 2020. For Coke, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed its historic strengths (portfolio drinks and non-American equipment). exhibition) in glaring weaknesses. Increases in off-premises consumption could not mask the on-premises decline, and when combined with the off-premises bias towards more commoditized categories, the result was a significant drop in revenue (we forecast 8.5% on a consistent basis). organic). Still, margins have been resilient (down roughly 13%), and while the business will continue to capitalize on mobility trends and restaurant viability in 2021, we expect the confluence of low comps, d Vaccination and innovation efforts (like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer) will lead to a rebound year for Big Red. For Pepsi, its strong snack portfolio (which benefited from new consumer opportunities driven by COVID-19) and preeminent exposure in North America (60% of normalized sales) enabled it to post enviable organic growth for 2020 (estimated at over 4%) in line with its long-term algorithm and belies what was to be a tumultuous year. The business will soon need to adopt more normalized consumer behavior, and we expect the beverage industry – with its own set of idiosyncratic challenges – to return to focus in 2021. Morningstar Premium members get exclusive access to our comprehensive analyst reports, including fair value estimates, bullish and bearish breakdowns, and risk analyzes. Not a Premium member? Receive this report and others immediately when you try Morningstar Premium free for 14 days

