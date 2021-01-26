Issue of private placement shares Oslo Stock Exchange: BWE

ISSUE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHARES

Reference is made to the stock market notice of BW Energy Limited (“BW Energy” or the “Company”) of January 21, 2021 announcing the successful completion of a private placement or 23,690,000 new shares at a subscription price of 27 NOK per share (the “Private Placement”).

BW Energy today issued the 23,690,000 new shares allocated within the framework of the private placement. Following the issuance of the new shares, there are a total of 257,994,300 shares outstanding in the Company, each with a par value of $ 0.01.

For more information, please contact:

Knut R. Sthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

[email protected]

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas fields through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce first oil production time and cash flow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the Dussafu maritime license in production off Gabon and a 95% stake in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total 2P + 2C net reserves stood at 247 million barrels at the start of 2020.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.