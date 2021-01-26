How do credit card points work? A beginner’s guide

If you have a credit card that earns points, you might be happy to see you earn them on your purchases, but you still don’t know what you’re supposed to do with them. Earning and redeeming credit card points is easy, once you know how credit card point systems work.

Here’s a quick overview of what credit card points are, how to use them, and how to maximize the value of your points to get the most out of your spending.

What are credit card points?

Credit card points are a type of credit card rewards. Unlike Cash Back, which earns a percentage of cash back on certain purchases, credit card point systems give you a certain number of points per dollar spent. The point value may differ depending on the type of purchase you make. Travel credit cards often offer more points or miles per dollar for travel-related expenses, for example. A Top Rewards credit card will provide a point multiplier on certain categories of purchases and at least one point per dollar on all other purchases.

How do you earn credit card points?

When it comes to earning credit card points, there are several things you can do to increase your earning potential other than daily shopping. Here are some examples of what you can do to earn valuable points.

Maximize specific expenses

In most cases, you earn credit card points by making specific purchases on your credit card. Many credit card issuers offer different point rates depending on the type of purchase. For example, if you are a frequent traveler and spend a large amount of money on tickets and hotel rooms, the American Express Platinum Card® offers 5x Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines, 5x points on prepaid flights and hotels booked on amextravel.com, compared to 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

Sign up bonus

Many credit card issuers offer a signup bonus that allows you to earn a large number of points at once. Typically, you will need to meet a certain spending limit in the first few months after opening the card before you can claim the bonus, so make sure it’s an achievable amount for your budget.

References

Some issuers offer referral bonuses to current cardholders who ask a friend or relative to apply for the card. Usually, you refer a friend through a link and receive a certain number of points for the referral. The number of points will depend on the specific bonus of the issuer.

Types of credit card reward points

Credit card points can be redeemed for everything from statement credits to online purchases. A typical rewards credit card will allow you to redeem points for some or all of the following:

Cash back

Cash back credit cards offer a percentage of your purchase price, but on qualifying purchases only. For example, let’s say you have a card that rewards you for gasoline and grocery purchases and offers 3% cash back on grocery purchases. If you have an annual grocery bill of $ 4,000, that could mean $ 120 in cash back.

Statement credits

Some rewards cards will allow you to redeem your rewards in the form of statement credit. With a statement credit, the issuer will deposit the cash value of the redeemed reward points directly into your account balance. Not all issuers offer this option, so if this is how you plan to use your rewards, make sure it is offered before you apply.

Travel purchases

With a Travel Rewards card, you can redeem the points and miles you earn on each qualifying travel expense, like a plane ticket or a hotel room. Many travel cards also offer luxury benefits, such as access to airport lounges. And many credit cards will allow you to transfer your rewards to travel loyalty programs, which means you can turn your credit card points into hotel points or airline miles.

Gift cards

Gift cards are a common way to use your hard-earned rewards. You can choose from a plethora of options, including everything from entertainment to dining. Each issuer will offer different gift card options, so if you have multiple cards from different issuers, you can choose from different options or brands.

Online Retailers

Some issuers allow you to redeem your points at online retailers, such as Amazon. It depends on the card issuer, as it is not something that all rewards cards offer. While this seems like a convenient way to use your rewards, it might not be the most lucrative due to issuer-specific restrictions.

Charitable donations

Some issuers will allow you to donate your points to a charitable or non-profit organization. You can see if your issuer offers this option by logging into the website’s redemption portal.

How much are credit card points worth?

Credit card points have different values ​​depending on the card issuer, the points system, and how the points are redeemed. Often a point equals a penny, although credit card issuers can adjust this value at any time.

Your point value may also change depending on how you use your points. If you earned the 60,000 point sign-up bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card (by spending $ 4,000 in the first three months), for example, those points would have a base value of $ 600. However, you can increase the value of your Chase Sapphire Preferred Points by 25% if you redeem them for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, meaning your 60,000 points could be worth up to $ 750.

Read the fine print on your credit card to know the value of the points, and pay attention to whether the value of the points increases or decreases depending on how they are redeemed.

How do I redeem credit card points?

Once you have a reserve of points, it’s easy to redeem them online by logging into your credit card account. You can also redeem credit card points through issuer-specific portals. If you have an American Express card that allows you, for example, to earn American Express membership bonuses, you can redeem your points by logging into your card account or visiting the Membership rewards portal. From there, you can book or upgrade travel, use points to cover credit card charges, transfer points to participating travel loyalty programs, and more.

Remember to be strategic in redeeming your points. If your points are worth more as cash back than they would be if you redeemed them for gift cards, why not go for cash back? Likewise, if your credit card increases the value of your points when you redeem them for travel purchases, it makes sense to save your points for your next big trip. The more you know about how your credit card points system works, the more you will reap the benefits of your credit card rewards.

Do credit card points expire?

Depending on the issuer and the type of card you have, your hard-earned points may expire. Generally, if you have a regular rewards card and not a branded travel card, your points are less likely to have an expiration date because most of the major issuers have no-expiration policies. However, if you have an airline or hotel card, your points and miles usually expire within the specific issuer’s time limit.

Be sure to check with your card issuer to stay on top of potential expiration dates so you don’t miss out on redeeming your points for valuable upgrades, benefits, and redemption options.