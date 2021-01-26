Southwest Brings Assistance Dog Policy into Compliance with U.S. Regulations





Southwest Airlines has joined forces with most other major airlines in accepting only trained assistance dogs to accompany passengers. The change begins on March 1. Southwest announced the change on Monday to bring it into line with new U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. It will no longer allow emotional support animals on airplanes. “With this review, Southwest Airlines will only allow service dogs that are individually trained to work or perform duties for the benefit of a person with a disability who is qualified to travel with the customer,” Southwest said in a press release. “Types of disability include physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or mental disability and only dogs will be accepted (including those for psychiatric services) – no other species will be accepted as a qualified service animal.” Customers traveling with trained assistance dogs will be required to present a complete and accurate DOT Service Animal Air Transport Form at the boarding gate or counter on the day of their travel to confirm health, behavior and training of a service animal. Customers should complete the form, which will be available both on Southwest.com and at airports, after booking their trip. “We applaud the recent decision by the Department of Transportation which allows us to make these important changes to address the many concerns raised by the public and airline employees about the transport of untrained animals in aircraft cabins,” he said. said Steve Goldberg, senior vice president, operations and hospitality. “Southwest Airlines continues to support the ability of qualified people with disabilities to bring trained service dogs to travel and remains committed to providing a positive and accessible travel experience for all of our customers with disabilities.” Southwest has said it will no longer accept emotional support animals for travel as of March 1. Customers can still travel with certain animals under the airline’s existing pet program for a fee; however, animals must meet all applicable cabin storage and species requirements (dogs and cats only). Customers who have previously booked travel with non-accepted pets after February 28 can contact Southwest for more information and assistance. Assistance dog policies are available at Southwest.com. Contact Marvin Clemons at [email protected] Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

