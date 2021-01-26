Kingswood Capital Markets Expands London Stock Exchange Investment Banking Platform: KWG.L





Gaurav Verma appointed Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications New York, NY, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire – Kingswood Capital Markets today announced the appointment of Gaurav Verma as Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Kingswood continues to capitalize on the strong growth recorded over the past year. The company continues to be a pioneer in the industry and has consistently increased the number of transactions closed quarter over quarter since its inception. Kingswood has grown into one of the most active investment banks in the middle market. In order to further develop the platform, Joseph T. Rallo, CEO, added capable and very talented people to the platform, and adding Gaurav was part of that strategy. Gaurav Verma has spanned the tech, media and telecommunications industry for more than a decade and has executed over $ 100 billion in deals spanning buy and sell side mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, bidding stocks, SPACs, converts, high yields and investment grade financings. Mr. Verma has advised the C-Suite leadership teams of various corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions, business development opportunities, growth strategies and capital allocation policies. Prior to joining Kingswood Capital Markets, Mr. Verma was an Executive Director at Nomura, leading technology, media and telecommunications coverage efforts and executed numerous financial and strategic transactions. Prior to Nomura, Mr. Verma was Senior Vice President of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in their technology, media and telecommunications investment banking group. Mr. Verma received his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from NYU Stern School of Business and his BS in Computer Science and Economics from Rutgers University. Joseph T. Rallo said: “The entire Kingswood team is delighted to have Gaurav Verma join us as Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications. The technology, media and telecommunications industry remains central to the world of investment banking, capital markets and advisory services, and Kingswood will greatly benefit from Gaurav’s vast knowledge, contacts and experience. in the area. With Mr. Gauravs joining Kingswood and building this team will be transformational as we continue to expand our global presence. Gaurav Verma said: When I first entered talks to join Kingswood, I was instantly captivated by the platform and the opportunity it represented. When Joseph T. Rallo explained his company vision to grow Kingswood by recruiting only the best and the brightest, I was not only flattered, but I also knew Kingswood was the right fit for me. I look forward to leading the Technology, Media and Telecom team and delivering breakthrough results. About Kingswood Capital Markets Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., is a leading global, full-service, middle-market investment bank based in New York, New York. About Kingswood Holdings Limited Kingswood Holdings Limited (acting as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed, fully integrated, international wealth management group (AIM: KWG), with approximately 16,000 active clients and approximately 4.8 billion assets under advice and management. It has a growing network of offices in the UK including Abingdon, Beverley, Darlington, Derby, Grimsby, Hull, Lincoln, London, Maidstone, Newcastle, Sheffield, Worcester and York with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and in Atlanta, New York and San Diego in the United States. Kingswood offers a range of reliable investment solutions to its clients, which range from individuals to some of the UK’s leading universities and institutions, including investment advice and management, personal and corporate pensions and wealth planning. Kingswood aims to become a leading player in the wealth management and investment market through targeted acquisitions in the UK and US, creating a global business through strategic partnerships. Contacts: Joseph T. Rallo, President and CEO [email protected] Gaurav Verma, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications [email protected] Website: www.kingswoodcm.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos