AI Genomics Company NRGene Completes IPO on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Raises NIS 100 Million (~ $ 30 Million)





NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO & SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – (BUSINESS WIRE) –NRGene (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: NRGN), an AI-based genomics company operating in the agriculture and livestock sector, today announced that it has completed its IPO at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). NRGene has raised ~ NIS 100 million (~ US $ 30 million), with an after-the-money valuation of approximately NIS 370 million (~ NIS 420 million on a fully diluted basis). The main institutional entities in the Israeli market have invested in the current IPO. We are proud to join TASE and thank the investors for their trust and support, which led to a successful IPO. Going public is an important step in the company’s growth plan. The funds will be used to accelerate our growth, expand the company’s market share and create long-term collaborations. NRGene operates in the rapidly growing plant and animal genomics market, which is expected to reach US $ 6.4 billion by 2025, said Asaf Levi, president of NRGenes. NRGenes’ breakthrough technology has already been used in more than 250 projects around the world, with leading agricultural companies such as Bayer and Syngenta. The company is currently planning to expand its global business and become an integral part of optimization processes in agriculture and food industry. We estimate that in the near future, NRGene will become a key player in this very important and growing field, said Dr Gil Ronen, CEO and co-founder of NRGenes. NRGene develops artificial intelligence software solutions that analyze genomic big data to improve the natural reproduction processes of plants and animals, without genetic engineering. NRGenes’ revolutionary technology enables its partners and customers to accelerate the development of plant varieties, while increasing yield, disease resistance, climate resilience and higher nutritional values. These improvements significantly shorten breeding programs, resulting in significant cost reductions. In addition, the company’s customers gain a competitive advantage by reducing their time to market and increasing their market share. NRGene is already working in partnership with several large global companies from 30 countries and various verticals, such as agriculture, food and beverage, cannabis, pulp and paper, rubber, etc. NRGene launched its artificial intelligence technology in 2015 and is working to increase its revenue by 150% to 250% over the next two years. NRGenes’ rapidly expanding business model was based primarily on long-term agreements with large industrial and agricultural companies. These companies have adopted NRGenes technology based on a subscription model to use its software and cloud services. In 2020, NRGene adopted a new business model of joint IP development with its customers, in exchange for royalties on sales of co-developed products. NRGene has already signed several royalty-based agreements for the development and sale of seeds for corn, rice, chilli and tomatoes. Dr Gil Ronen is CEO and Co-Founder of NRGenes, Mr. Ehud Belder is CFO of NRGenes and Mr. Asaf Levi, Founder and CEO of Flow VC, is Chairman of the Board. NRGenes IPO was accompanied by the following external advisers: Herzog Fox & Neeman: Eyal Bar-Zvi, partner and Efrat Tzur, partner; PwC Israel – Shahar Houri, partner. About NRGene NRGene develops and commercializes cutting-edge AI-based genomic tools that are reshaping agriculture and farming around the world. Our cloud-based software solutions are designed to analyze big data generated by next-generation sequencing technologies in an affordable, scalable and accurate way. By applying our extensive proprietary databases and AI-based technologies, we provide large international agriculture, seed and food companies with computational tools to optimize and accelerate their breeding programs, increasing greatly increasing crop yield and saving time and money. Among our customers are companies from different verticals, such as agriculture, food, beverage, oil, paper, rubber, cannabis, etc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos