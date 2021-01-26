AI Genomics Company NRGene Completes IPO on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Raises NIS 100 Million (~ $ 30 Million)

NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO & SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – (BUSINESS WIRE) –NRGene (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: NRGN), an AI-based genomics company operating in the agriculture and livestock sector, today announced that it has completed its IPO at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). NRGene has raised ~ NIS 100 million (~ US $ 30 million), with an after-the-money valuation of approximately NIS 370 million (~ NIS 420 million on a fully diluted basis). The main institutional entities in the Israeli market have invested in the current IPO.
We are proud to join TASE and thank the investors for their trust and support, which led to a successful IPO. Going public is an important step in the company’s growth plan. The funds will be used to accelerate our growth, expand the company’s market share and create long-term collaborations. NRGene operates in the rapidly growing plant and animal genomics market, which is expected to reach US $ 6.4 billion by 2025, said Asaf Levi, president of NRGenes.
NRGenes’ breakthrough technology has already been used in more than 250 projects around the world, with leading agricultural companies such as Bayer and Syngenta. The company is currently planning to expand its global business and become an integral part of optimization processes in agriculture and food industry. We estimate that in the near future, NRGene will become a key player in this very important and growing field, said Dr Gil Ronen, CEO and co-founder of NRGenes.
NRGene develops artificial intelligence software solutions that analyze genomic big data to improve the natural reproduction processes of plants and animals, without genetic engineering. NRGenes’ revolutionary technology enables its partners and customers to accelerate the development of plant varieties, while increasing yield, disease resistance, climate resilience and higher nutritional values. These improvements significantly shorten breeding programs, resulting in significant cost reductions. In addition, the company’s customers gain a competitive advantage by reducing their time to market and increasing their market share.
NRGene is already working in partnership with several large global companies from 30 countries and various verticals, such as agriculture, food and beverage, cannabis, pulp and paper, rubber, etc.
NRGene launched its artificial intelligence technology in 2015 and is working to increase its revenue by 150% to 250% over the next two years. NRGenes’ rapidly expanding business model was based primarily on long-term agreements with large industrial and agricultural companies. These companies have adopted NRGenes technology based on a subscription model to use its software and cloud services.
In 2020, NRGene adopted a new business model of joint IP development with its customers, in exchange for royalties on sales of co-developed products. NRGene has already signed several royalty-based agreements for the development and sale of seeds for corn, rice, chilli and tomatoes.
Dr Gil Ronen is CEO and Co-Founder of NRGenes, Mr. Ehud Belder is CFO of NRGenes and Mr. Asaf Levi, Founder and CEO of Flow VC, is Chairman of the Board.
NRGenes IPO was accompanied by the following external advisers: Herzog Fox & Neeman: Eyal Bar-Zvi, partner and Efrat Tzur, partner; PwC Israel – Shahar Houri, partner.
About NRGene
NRGene develops and commercializes cutting-edge AI-based genomic tools that are reshaping agriculture and farming around the world. Our cloud-based software solutions are designed to analyze big data generated by next-generation sequencing technologies in an affordable, scalable and accurate way. By applying our extensive proprietary databases and AI-based technologies, we provide large international agriculture, seed and food companies with computational tools to optimize and accelerate their breeding programs, increasing greatly increasing crop yield and saving time and money. Among our customers are companies from different verticals, such as agriculture, food, beverage, oil, paper, rubber, cannabis, etc.