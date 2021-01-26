Connect with us

Florida reports 9,594 new coronavirus cases, 227 resident deaths on Tuesday

State health officials confirmed an additional 9,594 cases of COVID-19 and 227 other resident deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Florida has now verified 1,667,763 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 25,673 resident deaths, according to the health department.

Another 407 non-residents have died in the state, and there have been at least 70,802 hospitalizations of residents attributed to the novel coronavirus in Florida since the start of the epidemic.

The deaths verified in the past day include 12 in Miami-Dade County, five in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County.

The state has spent three consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 after four consecutive days above that mark.

This is the first time the state has recorded three consecutive days under 10,000 new cases since December 13 and 15.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed to be caused by variants in Florida has doubled from 46 last week to at least 92, raising concerns that a more contagious strain is spreading.

[ INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County | Broward County ]

At least 1,446,580 vaccines have been administered in Florida, and 175,841 people in the state have received the two necessary vaccines. Miami-Dade had 159,317 vaccinations, Broward had 130,086 and Monroe 5,803, according to the latest figures released by the state.

The statewide positivity rate in yesterday’s testing was 9.19%.

COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida over the past 14 days.
COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida over the past 14 days. (Florida Department of Health)

MIAMI-DADE

Case: 362 601 (+1 770)

Death: 4,759 (+12)

Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.37%

BROWARD

Case: 168000 (+975)

Death: 2050 (+5)

Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.50%

MONROE

Case: 5199 (+15)

Death: 39 (unchanged)

Yesterday’s Positivity: 4.97%

PALM BEACH

Case: 103495 (+527)

Death: 2125 (+2)

Yesterday’s Positivity: 9.56%

For more detailed data on each county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Globally, the number of reported COVID-19 cases is over 99.8 million. There have been more than 2.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has confirmed more than 25.3 million cases and has recorded more than 421,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.

New cases reported daily in Florida have evolved as follows:

  • January 26: 9,594

  • January 25: 8,720

  • January 24: 9,535

  • January 23: 12,311

  • January 22: 13,719

  • January 21: 12,873

  • January 20: 11,914

  • January 19: 9,816

  • January 18: 8,002

  • January 17: 11,093

  • January 16:12 119

  • January 15: 16,875

  • January 14: 13,720

  • January 13: 13,990

  • January 12: 14,896

  • January 11: 11,576

  • January 10: 12,313

  • January 9: 15,445

  • January 8: 19,530

  • January 7: 19,816

  • January 6: 17,783

  • January 5: 15,431

  • January 4: 11,256

  • January 3: 10,603

  • January 2: 31,518 * (includes cases from January 1)

  • January 1: the state has not provided any updated information

  • December 31: 17,192

  • December 30: 13,871

  • December 29: 12,075

  • December 28: 8,198

  • December 27: 7,391

  • December 26: 17,042 * (includes December 25 cases)

  • December 25: the state has not provided any updated information

  • December 24:13 147

  • December 23: 11,384

  • December 22: 10,434

  • December 21: 11,015

  • December 20: 8,401

  • December 19: 11,682

  • December 18: 13,000

  • December 17:1348

  • December 16: 11,541

  • December 15: 9,411

  • December 14: 8,452

  • December 13: 8,958

  • December 12: 10,577

  • December 11: 11,699

  • December 10: 11 335

  • December 9: 9,592

  • December 8: 7,985

  • December 7: 7,711

  • December 6: 8,436

  • December 5: 10,431

  • December 4: 10,177

  • December 3: 10,870

  • December 2: 9,994

  • December 1: 8,847

  • November 30: 6,658

  • November 29: 7,363

  • November 28: 6,277

  • November 27: 17,344 * (includes November 26 cases)

  • November 26: The state has not provided any updated information

  • November 25: 8,376

  • November 24: 8,555

  • November 23: 6,331

  • November 22: 6,586

  • November 21: 8,410

  • November 20: 9,085

  • November 19: 9,085

  • November 18: 7,925

  • November 17: 7,459

  • November 16: 4,663

  • November 15: 10 105

  • November 14: 4,544

  • November 13: 6,933

  • November 12: 5,607

  • November 11: 5,838

  • November 10: 4,353

  • November 9: 3,924

  • November 8: 6,820

  • November 7: 4,452

  • November 6: 5,245

  • November 5: 6,257

  • November 4: 4,423

  • November 3: 4,637

  • November 2: 4,651

  • November 1: 4,865

  • October 31: 2331

  • October 30: 5,592

  • October 29: 4,198

  • October 28: 4,115

  • October 27: 4,298

  • October 26: 3377

  • October 25: 2385

  • October 24: 4,471

  • October 23: 3,689

  • October 22: 5,557

  • October 21: 2,145

  • October 20: 3,662

  • October 19: 1707

  • October 18: 2,539

  • October 17: 4,044

  • October 16: 3,449

  • October 15: 3,356

  • October 14: 2,883

  • October 13: 2,725

  • October 12: 1,533

  • October 11: 5,570 * (includes a backlog of data)

  • October 10: The state has not provided any updated information

  • October 9: 2,908

  • October 8: 3,306

  • October 7: 2,582

  • October 6: 2,251

  • October 5: 1,415

  • October 4: 1,844

  • October 3: 2,811

  • October 2: 2,660

  • October 1: 2,628

  • September 30: 1948

  • September 29: 3,266

  • September 28: 738

  • September 27: 1,882

  • September 26: 2,795

  • September 25: 2,847

  • September 24: 2,541

  • September 23: 2,590

  • September 22: 2,470

  • September 21: 1,685

  • September 20: 2,521

  • September 19: 3,573

  • September 18: 3,204

  • September 17: 3,255

  • September 16: 2,355

  • September 15: 3,116

  • September 14: 1,736

  • September 13: 2,431

  • September 12: 3,190

  • September 11: 3,650

  • September 10: 2,583

  • September 9: 2,056

  • September 8: 1,823

  • September 7: 1,838

  • September 6: 2,564

  • September 5: 3,656

  • September 4: 3,198

  • September 3: 3,571

  • September 2: 2,402

  • September 1: 7,569 * (includes backlog of data)

  • Aug 31: 1885

  • Aug 30: 2,583

  • Aug 29: 3,197

  • August 28: 3,815

  • Aug 27: 3269

  • Aug 26: 3,220

  • August 25: 2,673

  • Aug 24: 2 258

  • Aug 23: 2,974

  • Aug 22: 4,311

  • Aug 21: 4,684

  • Aug 20: 4,555

  • Aug 19: 4,115

  • Aug 18: 3,838

  • Aug 17: 2,678

  • Aug 16: 3,779

  • Aug 15: 6,532

  • Aug 14: 6,148

  • Aug 13: 6,236

  • Aug 12: 8,109 * (includes backlog of data)

  • Aug 11: 5,831

  • Aug 10: 4,155

  • Aug 9: 6,229

  • Aug 8: 8,502

  • Aug 7: 7,686

  • Aug 6: 7,650

  • August 5: 5,409

  • August 4: 5,446

  • Aug 3: 4,752

  • Aug 2: 7,104

  • Aug 1: 9642

  • July 31: 9,007

  • July 30: 9,956

  • July 29: 9,446

  • July 28: 9,230

  • July 27: 8,892

  • July 26: 9,344

  • July 25: 12,199

  • July 24: 12,444

  • July 23:10,249

  • July 22: 9,785

  • July 21: 9,440

  • July 20: 10,347

  • July 19: 12,478

  • July 18: 10,328

  • July 17: 11,466

  • July 16: 13,965

  • July 15:10,181

  • July 14: 9,194

  • July 13: 12,624

  • July 12: 15,300

  • July 11: 10,360

  • July 10: 11,433

  • July 9: 8,935

  • July 8: 9,989

  • July 7: 7,347

  • July 6: 6,336

  • July 5: 10,059

  • July 4: 11,458

  • July 3: 9,488

  • July 2: 10 109

  • July 1: 6,563

  • June 30: 6,093

  • June 29: 5,266

  • June 28: 8,530

  • June 27: 9,585

  • June 26: 8,942

  • June 25: 5,004

  • June 24: 5,511

  • June 23:3289

  • June 22: 2,926

  • June 21: 3,494

  • June 20: 4,049

  • June 19: 3,822

  • June 18:207

  • June 17: 2,610

  • June 16: 2,783

  • June 15: 1,758

  • June 14: 2,016

  • June 13: 2,581

  • June 12: 1902

  • June 11: 1698

  • June 10: 1371

  • June 9: 1,096

Related Topics: