Florida reports 9,594 new coronavirus cases, 227 resident deaths on Tuesday
State health officials confirmed an additional 9,594 cases of COVID-19 and 227 other resident deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Florida has now verified 1,667,763 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 25,673 resident deaths, according to the health department.
Another 407 non-residents have died in the state, and there have been at least 70,802 hospitalizations of residents attributed to the novel coronavirus in Florida since the start of the epidemic.
The deaths verified in the past day include 12 in Miami-Dade County, five in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County.
The state has spent three consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 after four consecutive days above that mark.
This is the first time the state has recorded three consecutive days under 10,000 new cases since December 13 and 15.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed to be caused by variants in Florida has doubled from 46 last week to at least 92, raising concerns that a more contagious strain is spreading.
[ INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County | Broward County ]
At least 1,446,580 vaccines have been administered in Florida, and 175,841 people in the state have received the two necessary vaccines. Miami-Dade had 159,317 vaccinations, Broward had 130,086 and Monroe 5,803, according to the latest figures released by the state.
The statewide positivity rate in yesterday’s testing was 9.19%.
MIAMI-DADE
Case: 362 601 (+1 770)
Death: 4,759 (+12)
Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.37%
BROWARD
Case: 168000 (+975)
Death: 2050 (+5)
Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.50%
MONROE
Case: 5199 (+15)
Death: 39 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s Positivity: 4.97%
PALM BEACH
Case: 103495 (+527)
Death: 2125 (+2)
Yesterday’s Positivity: 9.56%
For more detailed data on each county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Globally, the number of reported COVID-19 cases is over 99.8 million. There have been more than 2.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed more than 25.3 million cases and has recorded more than 421,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
New cases reported daily in Florida have evolved as follows:
January 26: 9,594
January 25: 8,720
January 24: 9,535
January 23: 12,311
January 22: 13,719
January 21: 12,873
January 20: 11,914
January 19: 9,816
January 18: 8,002
January 17: 11,093
January 16:12 119
January 15: 16,875
January 14: 13,720
January 13: 13,990
January 12: 14,896
January 11: 11,576
January 10: 12,313
January 9: 15,445
January 8: 19,530
January 7: 19,816
January 6: 17,783
January 5: 15,431
January 4: 11,256
January 3: 10,603
January 2: 31,518 * (includes cases from January 1)
January 1: the state has not provided any updated information
December 31: 17,192
December 30: 13,871
December 29: 12,075
December 28: 8,198
December 27: 7,391
December 26: 17,042 * (includes December 25 cases)
December 25: the state has not provided any updated information
December 24:13 147
December 23: 11,384
December 22: 10,434
December 21: 11,015
December 20: 8,401
December 19: 11,682
December 18: 13,000
December 17:1348
December 16: 11,541
December 15: 9,411
December 14: 8,452
December 13: 8,958
December 12: 10,577
December 11: 11,699
December 10: 11 335
December 9: 9,592
December 8: 7,985
December 7: 7,711
December 6: 8,436
December 5: 10,431
December 4: 10,177
December 3: 10,870
December 2: 9,994
December 1: 8,847
November 30: 6,658
November 29: 7,363
November 28: 6,277
November 27: 17,344 * (includes November 26 cases)
November 26: The state has not provided any updated information
November 25: 8,376
November 24: 8,555
November 23: 6,331
November 22: 6,586
November 21: 8,410
November 20: 9,085
November 19: 9,085
November 18: 7,925
November 17: 7,459
November 16: 4,663
November 15: 10 105
November 14: 4,544
November 13: 6,933
November 12: 5,607
November 11: 5,838
November 10: 4,353
November 9: 3,924
November 8: 6,820
November 7: 4,452
November 6: 5,245
November 5: 6,257
November 4: 4,423
November 3: 4,637
November 2: 4,651
November 1: 4,865
October 31: 2331
October 30: 5,592
October 29: 4,198
October 28: 4,115
October 27: 4,298
October 26: 3377
October 25: 2385
October 24: 4,471
October 23: 3,689
October 22: 5,557
October 21: 2,145
October 20: 3,662
October 19: 1707
October 18: 2,539
October 17: 4,044
October 16: 3,449
October 15: 3,356
October 14: 2,883
October 13: 2,725
October 12: 1,533
October 11: 5,570 * (includes a backlog of data)
October 10: The state has not provided any updated information
October 9: 2,908
October 8: 3,306
October 7: 2,582
October 6: 2,251
October 5: 1,415
October 4: 1,844
October 3: 2,811
October 2: 2,660
October 1: 2,628
September 30: 1948
September 29: 3,266
September 28: 738
September 27: 1,882
September 26: 2,795
September 25: 2,847
September 24: 2,541
September 23: 2,590
September 22: 2,470
September 21: 1,685
September 20: 2,521
September 19: 3,573
September 18: 3,204
September 17: 3,255
September 16: 2,355
September 15: 3,116
September 14: 1,736
September 13: 2,431
September 12: 3,190
September 11: 3,650
September 10: 2,583
September 9: 2,056
September 8: 1,823
September 7: 1,838
September 6: 2,564
September 5: 3,656
September 4: 3,198
September 3: 3,571
September 2: 2,402
September 1: 7,569 * (includes backlog of data)
Aug 31: 1885
Aug 30: 2,583
Aug 29: 3,197
August 28: 3,815
Aug 27: 3269
Aug 26: 3,220
August 25: 2,673
Aug 24: 2 258
Aug 23: 2,974
Aug 22: 4,311
Aug 21: 4,684
Aug 20: 4,555
Aug 19: 4,115
Aug 18: 3,838
Aug 17: 2,678
Aug 16: 3,779
Aug 15: 6,532
Aug 14: 6,148
Aug 13: 6,236
Aug 12: 8,109 * (includes backlog of data)
Aug 11: 5,831
Aug 10: 4,155
Aug 9: 6,229
Aug 8: 8,502
Aug 7: 7,686
Aug 6: 7,650
August 5: 5,409
August 4: 5,446
Aug 3: 4,752
Aug 2: 7,104
Aug 1: 9642
July 31: 9,007
July 30: 9,956
July 29: 9,446
July 28: 9,230
July 27: 8,892
July 26: 9,344
July 25: 12,199
July 24: 12,444
July 23:10,249
July 22: 9,785
July 21: 9,440
July 20: 10,347
July 19: 12,478
July 18: 10,328
July 17: 11,466
July 16: 13,965
July 15:10,181
July 14: 9,194
July 13: 12,624
July 12: 15,300
July 11: 10,360
July 10: 11,433
July 9: 8,935
July 8: 9,989
July 7: 7,347
July 6: 6,336
July 5: 10,059
July 4: 11,458
July 3: 9,488
July 2: 10 109
July 1: 6,563
June 30: 6,093
June 29: 5,266
June 28: 8,530
June 27: 9,585
June 26: 8,942
June 25: 5,004
June 24: 5,511
June 23:3289
June 22: 2,926
June 21: 3,494
June 20: 4,049
June 19: 3,822
June 18:207
June 17: 2,610
June 16: 2,783
June 15: 1,758
June 14: 2,016
June 13: 2,581
June 12: 1902
June 11: 1698
June 10: 1371
June 9: 1,096
