Florida reports 9,594 new coronavirus cases, 227 resident deaths on Tuesday





State health officials confirmed an additional 9,594 cases of COVID-19 and 227 other resident deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Florida has now verified 1,667,763 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 25,673 resident deaths, according to the health department. Another 407 non-residents have died in the state, and there have been at least 70,802 hospitalizations of residents attributed to the novel coronavirus in Florida since the start of the epidemic. The deaths verified in the past day include 12 in Miami-Dade County, five in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County. The state has spent three consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 after four consecutive days above that mark. This is the first time the state has recorded three consecutive days under 10,000 new cases since December 13 and 15. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed to be caused by variants in Florida has doubled from 46 last week to at least 92, raising concerns that a more contagious strain is spreading. [ INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County | Broward County ] At least 1,446,580 vaccines have been administered in Florida, and 175,841 people in the state have received the two necessary vaccines. Miami-Dade had 159,317 vaccinations, Broward had 130,086 and Monroe 5,803, according to the latest figures released by the state. The statewide positivity rate in yesterday’s testing was 9.19%. COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida over the past 14 days. (Florida Department of Health) MIAMI-DADE Case: 362 601 (+1 770) Death: 4,759 (+12) Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.37% BROWARD Case: 168000 (+975) Death: 2050 (+5) Yesterday’s Positivity: 8.50% MONROE Case: 5199 (+15) Death: 39 (unchanged) Yesterday’s Positivity: 4.97% PALM BEACH Case: 103495 (+527) Death: 2125 (+2) Yesterday’s Positivity: 9.56% For more detailed data on each county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here. Globally, the number of reported COVID-19 cases is over 99.8 million. There have been more than 2.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has confirmed more than 25.3 million cases and has recorded more than 421,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world. New cases reported daily in Florida have evolved as follows: January 26: 9,594

January 25: 8,720

January 24: 9,535

January 23: 12,311

January 22: 13,719

January 21: 12,873

January 20: 11,914

January 19: 9,816

January 18: 8,002

January 17: 11,093

January 16:12 119

January 15: 16,875

January 14: 13,720

January 13: 13,990

January 12: 14,896

January 11: 11,576

January 10: 12,313

January 9: 15,445

January 8: 19,530

January 7: 19,816

January 6: 17,783

January 5: 15,431

January 4: 11,256

January 3: 10,603

January 2: 31,518 * (includes cases from January 1)

January 1: the state has not provided any updated information

December 31: 17,192

December 30: 13,871

December 29: 12,075

December 28: 8,198

December 27: 7,391

December 26: 17,042 * (includes December 25 cases)

December 25: the state has not provided any updated information

December 24:13 147

December 23: 11,384

December 22: 10,434

December 21: 11,015

December 20: 8,401

December 19: 11,682

December 18: 13,000

December 17:1348

December 16: 11,541

December 15: 9,411

December 14: 8,452

December 13: 8,958

December 12: 10,577

December 11: 11,699

December 10: 11 335

December 9: 9,592

December 8: 7,985

December 7: 7,711

December 6: 8,436

December 5: 10,431

December 4: 10,177

December 3: 10,870

December 2: 9,994

December 1: 8,847

November 30: 6,658

November 29: 7,363

November 28: 6,277

November 27: 17,344 * (includes November 26 cases)

November 26: The state has not provided any updated information

November 25: 8,376

November 24: 8,555

November 23: 6,331

November 22: 6,586

November 21: 8,410

November 20: 9,085

November 19: 9,085

November 18: 7,925

November 17: 7,459

November 16: 4,663

November 15: 10 105

November 14: 4,544

November 13: 6,933

November 12: 5,607

November 11: 5,838

November 10: 4,353

November 9: 3,924

November 8: 6,820

November 7: 4,452

November 6: 5,245

November 5: 6,257

November 4: 4,423

November 3: 4,637

November 2: 4,651

November 1: 4,865

October 31: 2331

October 30: 5,592

October 29: 4,198

October 28: 4,115

October 27: 4,298

October 26: 3377

October 25: 2385

October 24: 4,471

October 23: 3,689

October 22: 5,557

October 21: 2,145

October 20: 3,662

October 19: 1707

October 18: 2,539

October 17: 4,044

October 16: 3,449

October 15: 3,356

October 14: 2,883

October 13: 2,725

October 12: 1,533

October 11: 5,570 * (includes a backlog of data)

October 10: The state has not provided any updated information

October 9: 2,908

October 8: 3,306

October 7: 2,582

October 6: 2,251

October 5: 1,415

October 4: 1,844

October 3: 2,811

October 2: 2,660

October 1: 2,628

September 30: 1948

September 29: 3,266

September 28: 738

September 27: 1,882

September 26: 2,795

September 25: 2,847

September 24: 2,541

September 23: 2,590

September 22: 2,470

September 21: 1,685

September 20: 2,521

September 19: 3,573

September 18: 3,204

September 17: 3,255

September 16: 2,355

September 15: 3,116

September 14: 1,736

September 13: 2,431

September 12: 3,190

September 11: 3,650

September 10: 2,583

September 9: 2,056

September 8: 1,823

September 7: 1,838

September 6: 2,564

September 5: 3,656

September 4: 3,198

September 3: 3,571

September 2: 2,402

September 1: 7,569 * (includes backlog of data)

Aug 31: 1885

Aug 30: 2,583

Aug 29: 3,197

August 28: 3,815

Aug 27: 3269

Aug 26: 3,220

August 25: 2,673

Aug 24: 2 258

Aug 23: 2,974

Aug 22: 4,311

Aug 21: 4,684

Aug 20: 4,555

Aug 19: 4,115

Aug 18: 3,838

Aug 17: 2,678

Aug 16: 3,779

Aug 15: 6,532

Aug 14: 6,148

Aug 13: 6,236

Aug 12: 8,109 * (includes backlog of data)

Aug 11: 5,831

Aug 10: 4,155

Aug 9: 6,229

Aug 8: 8,502

Aug 7: 7,686

Aug 6: 7,650

August 5: 5,409

August 4: 5,446

Aug 3: 4,752

Aug 2: 7,104

Aug 1: 9642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23:10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15:10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10 109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23:3289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18:207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1902

June 11: 1698

June 10: 1371

June 9: 1,096 List of cases by city in South Florida Find a COVID-19 testing site near you Capacity and availability of hospital beds Coronavirus cases in Florida schools Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter FULL COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic

