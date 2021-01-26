Aurora Cannabis completes previously announced outright purchase Toronto Stock Exchange Funding: ACB

EDMONTON, Alta., January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the Company or Aurora) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids around the world, today announced the closing its former announced a public offering (placement) of the company’s shares (the shares) for total gross proceeds of US $ 137,940,000. The Company sold 13,200,000 Units at a price of US $ 10.45 per Unit, including 1,200,000 Units sold following the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in full.

Each unit is made up of one common share of the company (one common share) and one half of the common share purchase warrant of the company (each complete common share purchase warrant, one warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one common share of the Company (one share with warrant) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the offering at an exercise price of US $ 12.60 per share. with subscription warrant, subject to adjustment in certain events.

BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets acted as bookkeepers for the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include opportunistically reducing debt. The Company believes that the Offer is part of its broader strategy to have a strong balance sheet while retaining maximum flexibility to invest and become a world leader in cannabinoids.

In connection with the offering, the company has filed a prospectus supplement (the prospectus supplement) to the simplified base shelf prospectus of the Company dated October 28, 2020 (the base shelf prospectus) with the securities commissions or the authorities. securities regulations in each of the provinces. of Canada, except Quebec, and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) as part of the company registration statement on Form F-10 (the registration) under the United States / Canada multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. The prospectus supplement, base shelf prospectus and registration statement contain important detailed information about the company and the offering.

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at www.sec .gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may also be obtained from BMO Capital Markets by contacting BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Center C / O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 or by phone at (905) 791-3151, ext. 431 or by email at [email protected] or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn .: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Attention: Equity Syndicate), or by phone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at [email protected] Copies of these documents may also be obtained from ATB Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Gail O’Connor, 410-585 8th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1, (403) 539-8629 or by email to atbcm_dealflow @ atb. com.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. . prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). Forward-looking statements are often characterized by words such as” plan “,” continue “,” expect “,” plan “,” intend “,” believe “,” anticipate “,” estimate ” , “may”, “”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will occur.” Forward-looking statements made in this press release include statements regarding the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions have been used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and the perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments. as of the date on which statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain selling, administrative and other overhead costs in accordance with current expectations, the ability to earn margin income high in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment, and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management considers relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause events, results, level of activity, performance, actual prospects, opportunities or achievements differ significantly from these. projected in forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the expected benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, the completion of the Auroras business transformation plan, the conditions general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, demand for products, price trends of required commodities, competition, effects and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors defined under Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 24, 2020 (the AIF) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec .gov, which may cause the Company to change its use of the proceeds of the offering. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Annual Information Form is not exhaustive and that other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions when evaluating forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required. by applicable securities laws.