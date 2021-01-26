Rolls-Royce stock collapses as jet engine maker warns of $ 2.7 billion cash outflow amid new Covid strains

Text size





Rolls Royce



plunged more than 9% on Tuesday, after the jet engine maker warned of a $ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion) outflow as increased travel restrictions aimed at preventing strains most contagious coronavirus is delaying the recovery of global aviation.

The comeback story. Governments from Europe to the United States have tightened travel restrictions to slow the spread of more contagious strains of coronavirus that have emerged in recent months, such as those identified in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

This has led airlines to cut their flight schedules, which has had an impact on



Rolls Royce,



which generate service revenues based on the flight time of aircraft equipped with its engines.

Last week, the European aircraft manufacturer



Airbus



said it was ramping up production of its single-aisle A320 passenger jets at a slower pace than the originally planned figure of 47 aircraft.

Rolls-Royce raised about 5 billion ($ 6.4 billion) in funds in October last year through a rights issue and new lines of credit to bolster its finances.

What’s up. Rolls-Royce said in a commercial update On Tuesday, he expects engine flight hours to be only about 55% of pre-pandemic levels this year, up from a baseline forecast of 70% that Rolls-Royce gave in October.

The reduction in flight hours means that Rolls-Royce expects an increase in cash outflows of $ 2 billion in 2021, higher than current analysts’ estimates of $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion.

The FTSE 100-listed group generates profits through long-term contracts under which it is paid for the number of hours its engines spend in the air.

Rolls-Royce shares, which have fallen almost 60% in the past 12 months, have fallen more than 9% in the early hours of London before recovering to trade 4.56% lower.

The company said continued progress in vaccination programs is encouraging for the medium-term resumption of air traffic and economic activity. But he warned that in the short term, more contagious variants of the virus create additional uncertainty as airlines cut schedules.

The tightening of restrictions is delaying the resumption of long-haul travel over the next few months compared to our earlier expectations, putting additional financial pressure on our customers and the broader aviation industry, all of which have an impact on our own cash flow in 2021, the group said in a statement to the



London Stock Exchange.



Rolls-Royce has already pledged to divest around $ 2 billion by February of next year. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group announced its intention to cut 9,000 job cuts under plans to save $ 1.3 billion a year by 2022.

This restructuring will be a key factor in our goal of delivering at least 750m of free cash flow (excluding disposals) from 2022, subject to the expected resumption of engine flight hours, the group said on Tuesday.

Look forward.Rolls-Royce’s gloomy forecast is a blow to investors, coming just weeks after the group revised its forecast for December cash outflows from $ 4 billion to $ 4.2 billion.

However, the company is well advanced with its current $ 9 billion cost reduction and liquidity program is not currently a concern,



AJ Bell



Investment director Russ Mold said in a research note to clients on Tuesday, adding that this should give reassurance that he can weather the current storm.

Investors will closely monitor the state of the aviation industry and determine whether the second half of 2021 is realistic for a noticeable increase in the number of aircraft in flight. This matters to Rolls-Royce because its real money comes from repair and maintenance work rather than selling engines, and that requires the planes to be in the sky, Mold added.

Analysts at



UBS



said domestic and intraregional traffic are expected to benefit the most in the near term, while long-haul and wide-body engines are expected to recover in 2023 and remain below 2019 levels until 2025. That will only help. increase pressure on Rolls-Royce management to accelerate its asset sale plans and further consolidate its balance sheet as it braces for further turbulence.