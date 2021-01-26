Over 100 Illinois Pharmacies Now Offer COVID-19 Vaccines | New

Residents of Illinois can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies across the state, health officials said Tuesday.
State partners with Hy-Vee pharmacies in central and northern Illinois to provide vaccines to eligible residents from Wednesday. Hy-Vee has 16 locations in the region and estimates it is able to provide 200 vaccinations each day, according to the announcement.
The vaccine was also distributed to a total of 92 Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies statewide, including two Walgreens locations in Madison and St. Clair counties in the Eastern Metropolitan area.
Over the next few days, other partner pharmacies will be put online and will open registrations for appointments. These partner pharmacies will supply hundreds of locations in every region of the state, the press release said.
For now, vaccination at these sites will only be available by appointment. As the federal vaccine supply grows, the state will launch walk-in sites and expand the sites to other providers such as doctor’s offices and emergency care clinics. More information on these sites will be published in the coming weeks.
Eligible residents can also receive a vaccine at most local state health departments, several Chicago-area clinics, and the Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people in Missouri
COVID-19 Missouri: New Cases Daily
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on September 28 to remove duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease in the total number of cases, causing the daily count to reflect a negative number.
COVID-19 Missouri: 7-day moving average
COVID-19 Missouri: Hospitalizations – Saint-Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
Note from the Saint-Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Working Group concerning the figures of July 20: There has been a delay in reporting the results of some tests, leading to an increase in reported hospital admissions.
Saint-Louis region COVID-19: 7-day average of new hospital admissions
COVID-19 Missouri: Hospitalizations
Note from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in the data metrics and reporting platform released by the White House on Monday July 13 and effective Wednesday July 15, the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri no. were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
COVID-19 Missouri: Hospitalizations, 7-day moving average
COVID-19 Missouri: 7-Day Moving Average Mortality
COVID-19 Missouri: Total number of deaths
Animation: See new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois over time
COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people in Illinois
COVID-19 Illinois: New Cases Daily
COVID-19 Illinois: 7-day moving average
COVID-19 Illinois: Total number of cases
COVID-19 Illinois: Hospitalizations
Illinois COVID-19: Hospitalizations, intensive care beds and ventilator use
COVID-19 Illinois: Deaths per day
COVID-19 Illinois: 7-Day Moving Average Mortality
COVID-19 Illinois: Total number of deaths
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit