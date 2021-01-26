Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Common Shares and NYSE Warrants: DWIN-UN





Houston, TX, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN.U) (the Company) today announced that effective January 29, 2021, holders of the 20,125,000 units sold in initial public offering companies, may elect to trade the common stock separately. Class A Companys and the warrants included in the units. The Class A common shares and the separate warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols DWIN and DWIN.WS, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DWIN.U. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. ABOUT THE COMPANY The Company is a newly created blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies, which we call our initial business combination. While the company may pursue an initial target of business combination in any industry, it intends to focus its research on companies in the insurtech, traditional insurance, and products and services industries. insurance related. The company is headed by President and CEO Andrew J. Poole. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as co-bookrunners for the offer. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 10, 2020. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities of the Company, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under securities laws movable property of such state or jurisdiction. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; Telephone: 877-822-4089; Email: [email protected]; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn .: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: [email protected] FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC, which could cause the results actual differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly post any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which a statement is based. Contact:

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Bryce Quin

[email protected]

