Microsoft (MSFT) second quarter 2021 results





Microsoft shares rose 6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter tax results and Azure cloud revenue growth that exceeded analysts’ expectations. Here’s how the company did it: Earnings: $ 2.03 per share, adjusted, compared to $ 1.64 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$ 2.03 per share, adjusted, compared to $ 1.64 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Returned: $ 43.08 billion, compared to $ 40.18 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Microsoft’s revenue grew 17% on an annualized basis, up from 12% growth in the previous quarter, according to a declaration. Revenue from Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business segment, which includes Azure public cloud, server products such as Windows Server, GitHub, and enterprise services, totaled $ 14.60 billion. That’s up 23% year-over-year and above the consensus of $ 13.77 billion among analysts polled by FactSet. Microsoft said Azure revenue increased by 50%. Analysts had expected growth of around 42%. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars. The more personal computing segment, which includes Windows, games, devices and search engine advertising, generated $ 15.12 billion in revenue, up 14% and exceeding the consensus estimate of $ 13.47 billion FactSet. Technology industry research firm Gartner estimated that PC shipments, excluding Chromebooks, increased 10.7% in the quarter. The segment’s operating margin narrowed to 34.6% from 40% following the introduction of two Xbox video game consoles in November. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a 26% margin from the segment. The productivity and business process segment, including Office, Dynamics and LinkedIn, produced $ 13.35 billion in revenue, an increase of 13% and more than the consensus of $ 12.89 billion. During the quarter, Microsoft released $ 500 and $ 300 Xbox Series X consoles, along with a small version of its Surface Laptop PC called Surface Laptop Go. The company also said that part of its source code was viewed after the company detected SolarWinds malware in its environment. As for the forecast, analysts are forecasting revenue of $ 38.70 billion in the third quarter, which would represent annualized growth of 10.5%. The executives will issue advice on the appeal. Microsoft stock on Tuesday closed at $ 232.33 per share, posting a new high for the first time since September. Excluding the after-hours move, Microsoft shares have risen around 5% since the start of 2021, while the S&P 500 index is up around 3%. Executives will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts starting at 5:30 p.m. EST. This is the latest news. Please come back for updates. Nominations are open for 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50, a list of private start-ups using cutting edge technology to become the next generation of large public enterprises. Submit by Friday, Feb.12 at 3 p.m. EST.

