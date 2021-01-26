The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





The canadian press Free agents remaining NEW YORK The remaining 148 free agents (qualifying offer rejected by q): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (2) Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp. BOSTON (4) Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, from; Collin McHugh, rhp; Martin Prez, lhp. CHICAGO (4) Alex Colom, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnacin, dh; Gio Gonzlez, lhp. CLEVELAND (3) Csar Hernndez, 2b; Sandy Len, v; Oliver Prez, lhp. DETROIT (4) CJ Cron, 1b; Ivn Nova, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp. HOUSTON (2) Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of. KANSAS CITY (3) Alex Gordon, from; Matt Harvey, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp. LOS ANGELES (2) Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp. MINNESOTA (8) Ehire Adrianza, inf; Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin Gonzlez, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp. NEW YORK (5) Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; q-DJ LeMahieu, 2b; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp. OAKLAND (7) Mike Fiers, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; TJ McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp. SEATTLE (3) Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp. TAMPA BAY (1) Aaron Loup, lhp. TEXAS (8) Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, de-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Corey Kluber, rhp; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vlquez, rhp. TORONTO (7) Chase Anderson, rhp; Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp. ___ ARIZONA NATIONAL LEAGUE (4) Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Hctor Rondn, rhp; Yasmany Toms, de-3b. ATLANTA (8) Flowers of Tyler, v; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarra, ss; Nick Markakis, from; Mark Melancon, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, from. CHICAGO (8) Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Jon Lester, lhp; Cameron Maybin, from; Josh Phegley, c. CINCINNATI (2) q-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Tyler Thornburg, rhp. COLORADO (6) Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, from; AJ Ramos, rhp. LOS ANGELES (5) Kik Hernndez, de-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Justin Turner, 3b. MIAMI (7) Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, v; Logan Forsythe, inf; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodrguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp. MILWAUKEE (4) Brett Anderson, LP; Ryan Braun, from; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Éric Sogard, 2b. NEW YORK (12) Yoenis Cspedes, from; Robinson Chirinos, v; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, from; Eduardo Nez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramrez, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Ren Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp. PHILADELPHIA (9) Jos lvarado, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, from; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; qJ.T. Realmuto, c; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp. PITTSBURGH (3) Chris Archer, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp. ST. LOUIS (5) Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c; Kolten Wong, 2b. SAN DIEGO (4) Mitch Moreland, 1b; Jurickson Profar, 2b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp. SAN FRANCISCO (2) Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp. WASHINGTON (6) Asdrbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Brock Holt, inf-de; Howie Kendrick, 1b-inf; Anbal Snchez, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b. The Associated Press

