Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization Canadian Stock Exchange: NAB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis“or the”VSompanotand“) announced today that it has completed its previously announced proposal (the”Proposal“) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law (Canada), pursuant to which the Company recapitalized its 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of C $ 35 million previously outstandingDebentures“) and all other past debts of the Company (the”Recapitalization“).

During the implementation of the proposal, (i) all existing claims in the company were irrevocably and definitively extinguished; and (ii) in full and final settlement of all claims of the creditors of Nabis, which have been irrevocably and definitively extinguished, the Company issued a total of 3,700,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (“New ordinary shares“) and an aggregate principal amount of C $ 23 million of new 5.3% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (“New unsecured tickets“) under the conditions set out in the proposal.

Debentures previously posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) under the ticker symbol” NAB.DB “and the Company’s warrants previously posted for trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol” NAB.WT “were both canceled in accordance with the proposal and were delisted from CSE at the close of business today. The previously outstanding common shares of the company that were canceled pursuant to the proposal were delisted and the new common shares were simultaneously listed under a new CUSIP on the CSE, each effective when markets close today The new unsecured notes will begin trading on the CSE on January 27, 2021 under the symbol “NAB. NT”.

As part of the implementation of the proposal, all of the former directors of Nabis were deemed to have resigned and were replaced by Bruce Langstaff, Jennifer Law, Scott Kelly and Jared Carroll. Nicole Rusaw has agreed to remain a consultant with the company.

As an important reminder, the Company and the willing debentureholders (as defined in the Proposal) have set March 1, 2021 as the deadline (the “Certification deadline“) for all holders of debentures (“Debentureholders“) and all other creditors to receive consideration under the proposal (other than proximity creditors (as defined in the proposal)) (collectively with the debentureholders, the”Debt holders“) to certify their eligibility to receive their pro rata share of the New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes. Holders of Debt who are not eligible to receive the New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes or who do not certify their eligibility to receive New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes by the certification deadline will receive the net cash proceeds, if any (“Net cash proceeds“), realized from the sale of their share of the new common shares and the new unsecured notes to the CSE or any other stock exchange on which the new common shares and the new unsecured notes are listed and displayed for negotiation, carried out by a selling agent (the “Sales agent“) to be designated by the Company. Important instructions for debt holders to receive securities in accordance with the proposal are contained in the company’s press release dated January 21, 2021.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries including real estate and the US and international cannabis industry. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The New Unsecured Notes and the New Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or the United States. or on behalf of or for the benefit of US nationals, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. “United States” and “US person” are defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act.

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the expected date on which the New Unsecured Notes will begin trading on the CSE, the timing and impact of the certification deadline, at the underwriter’s ability to sell the New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares and the availability of net cash proceeds, if any. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Significant factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in Company documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and of the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

